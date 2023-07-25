Hysterics as Dog Is Left Alone for 1 Minute and Gets Head Stuck: 'Help'

A bull terrier called Max has left the internet in stitches after a clip of him getting into trouble while his owners get distracted for one minute went viral.

The video was shared on TikTok by the dog's owner on July 16, under the username @maddiecail. In the footage, Max can be seen begging his owner for help after getting his head stuck in his bowl's holder, struggling to get it out on his own.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that explains Max was left "alone for 1 minute" before he got himself into trouble.

A bull terrier looks into the camera. A similar dog has gone viral for getting in trouble one minute after being left alone. Getty Images

With their egg-shaped face and straight pointy ears, bull terriers are a unique and easily recognizable dog breed. They're not among the most popular dogs in the United States, but, over the years, they've certainly acquired their share of famous admirers.

The dog wellness experts at WagWalking say that world-famous artists such as Taylor Swift and Eric Clapton have owned bull terriers at some point. Other famous lovers of this breed include Tom Hardy, Don Cherry and Princess Anne.

The video of Max quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 2.3 million views and more than 316,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Mariesrevenge, commented: "'What have you done' him: 'WHAT DOES IT LOOK LIKE.'" And Hat1nk wrote: "Dog: HI Dad! Yeah, I stuck. Help." Blondie added: "They are all kinda the same. not the brightest candles on a cake but they are loyal and just the coolest breed."

Armeanu Raul posted: "Dog: I think, I need some help here." And Geoffrey commented: "That tail, why is he happy about it." Sam S added: "Heeey so I might have slightly messed up...."

Another user, Emma, wrote: "He said 'You can see what I've done now get me out of here.'" And weirdgirl posted: "I HAVE A BULL TERRIER (my pfp [profile picture]) she was stuck under a closet so I got her out (i needed to get my parents and lift the closet and an hour later she," before adding, "tried to get under again."

Harpy commented: "Hooman has appeared and is here to help!" And Soul Traveller wrote: "Wiggling wiggling. I'm cute mom, but pwiz help me."

Newsweek reached out to @maddiecail for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.