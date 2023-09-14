Heartwarming

Hysterics as Golden Retriever Watches Scary Movie With Her 'Support Pillow'

By
Heartwarming Dogs Golden Retriever TikTok Jurassic park

A puppy called Ellie has melted hearts on social media after a video of her reaction to watching a scary movie with her owner went viral.

In the video shared on TikTok on Sunday by her owner, Connor, under the username @elliestiktokfeed, the golden retriever can be seen lying down on his armchair in front of the TV watching Jurassic Park with her owner. As a scary scene pops up on the screen, Ellie can be seen hugging and biting her pillow, as if looking for some moral support.

The hilarious clip, which was quickly viewed by millions of people across social media, comes with a caption that reads: "Scary movies with Ellie: part 1."

dog watching scary movie melts hearts
From left: Ellie and her owner when she was a small puppy; and the golden retriever watching the TV with her "emotional support pillow." The video of her reacting to the film "Jurassic Park" has delighted millions of social-media users. Elliestiktokfeed

The puppy's owner told Newsweek: "Ellie is a golden retriever from Toronto, Canada, born in Prince Edward Island, Canada. I got her on December 28, 2022 so she is almost 9 months old, and it was the best decision I ever made.

"She has quite the personality, from woofing at me whenever I try to tell her no, trying to jump on top of and dominate my partner's Great Danes, to sitting down beside me on the couch to watch TV. She's my best pal, and I don't know what I would do without her."

If you have a dog, you have probably caught them staring at your TV like Ellie, but have you ever wondered whether they can see what's on it? It turns out that dogs not only make out what's on TV, but also can tell if there is another canine in the program that they are watching.

Research shows that dogs are able to recognize other canines visually. A study on animal cognition published in Science Daily in 2013 found that nine dogs were able to distinguish others, regardless of breed, among pictures of other species by using visual cues alone.

However, even though they can see what's on TV, they don't picture it the way we do. According to animal website PetMD, a dog's eyes are very different from human ones. Their vision isn't as sharp as ours, and experts describe it as being "closer to 20/75 than 20/20," which PetMD says "may explain why they prefer to sit closer to the TV than we do, it helps keep the images sharp."

Dogs also see colors differently. While it is not true that they can see only black and white, according to the American Kennel Club, dogs have dichromatic vision, which means they can discern only two colors, blue and yellow, and shades of these.

@elliestiktokfeed

Scary movies with Ellie: part 1 #spookyseason

♬ original sound - Connor & Ellie

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 15.3 million views and more than 2.7 million likes on the platform.

One user, Shynece, commented: "The emotional support pillow."

Reposterize wrote: "It's always crazy to me how some dogs won't ever even notice a TV, while some dogs have favorite shows and movies.." And Itz Thee High Honey, Heaux added: "Hold her RIGHT NOW."

Newsweek reached out to @elliestiktokfeed for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC