Hysterics Over Pet's Way of Sitting on Couch: 'Never Seen a Cat Do That'

The way a cat sits on his owner's couch has left the internet in stitches after it was shared on Reddit's popular r/cats forum.

Alexandra lives in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with her one-year-old cat Nico who has adopted a hilarious pose while relaxing at home.

"He adopted me a little over a year ago," Alexandra told Newsweek. "I was at a beach house for a weekend with some friends and he jumped on my lap while we were having a bonfire on the beach. He followed me around all weekend and when I was leaving, he followed me to my car. I asked, would you like to come with? And the little kitten jumped on the passenger seat."

Nico the cat in his hilarious sitting position. The cat has left the internet in stitches after his sitting position was shared on Reddit's popular r/cats forum. alexandramre/Reddit

In his new home, Nico the cat quickly adopted the hilarious habit shared on Reddit—sitting on the couch with his arm up although he is learning on the arm.

"He sits like that all the time," said Alexandra. "Falls asleep like that too and then just slides down the couch until he is completely belly up. He is just a loafer that loves to be comfy."

Nico isn't the first cat with an unusual resting position that has captured the internet's attention. Earlier in the week, many on social media laughed at a cat sleeping on the floor with his belly up.

Our pet feline's sleeping positions can tell us more about them, given they spend on average 12-20 hours a day snoozing.

For example, cats sleeping in a compact ball are making themselves a smaller target for potential predators, while the classic loaf position allows them to get a little sleep while staying in a pounce-ready position.

Side-sleeping cats and those sleeping with bellies in the air represent the most relaxed felines who feel completely safe in their environment.

While most of the time your cat's sleeping position is just down to their preference in the moment, it is important to keep an eye out for any sudden or big changes in their habits.

Dr. Jacqueline Brister, veterinarian and consultant at Embrace Pet Insurance previously told Newsweek: "About the only time veterinarians worry about a cat's sleeping position is when it is restless sleep or sleeping in a manner that is wholly unusual for them. For example, cats that are experiencing pain may start sleeping in a way that keeps pressure off of a painful limb, sleeping in a hunched position, or sleeping in a way that looks as if they don't want to be touched."

Amused by Nico's unusual relaxing position, Alexandra wanted to share it with others. "I've never seen a cat do that," she said.

When he isn't kicking back on the couch, Nico is usually spending time with his loving owner and canine friends.

"The thing I love most about him is that he is the sweetest and most affectionate cat I have ever met. He loves people and other animals too. He loves to cuddle up to my other dogs and they often snuggle together in the doggy bed," said the owner.

"He also talks to me. He meows loudly to let me know he needs food, water, snacks or belly rubs—he demands it."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.