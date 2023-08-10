Internet in Hysterics at Rottweiler Throwing a 'Tantrum' To Get Attention

A rottweiler's way of getting other dogs to notice him has delighted internet users because rather than approaching them, he prefers to whine and whimper until they spot him.

The viral video was posted by TikTok user @_bossandmay_ showing the timid rottweiler, named Boss, during his walk. Despite his large and powerful stature, Boss wasn't confident enough to go up to any of the dogs he saw, as his owner joked that "he just throws a tantrum until they notice him" instead.

The adorable video of Boss' excited reaction to other dogs has warmed many hearts online, leading to the post being viewed more than 4.7 million times, and receiving over 816,000 likes.

A stock image of a rottweiler sitting still during a walk. A rottweiler owner has shared what it's like when her dog, Boss, throws a tantrum in public to see other dogs. YouraPechkin/Getty Images

A fully grown male rottweiler can reach a height of 27 inches at the shoulder, typically weighing between 100 and 135 lb, but don't be fooled by their powerful build.

As perfectly displayed by Boss, rottweilers aren't necessarily the big, scary dog breed that they're often presumed to be. They can be incredibly gentle dogs with very aloof personalities, according to the American Kennel Club.

The breed might make for impeccable guardians that offer constant security, but that doesn't mean they don't enjoy some time to play now and then. Rottweilers love to explore, whether through a daily walk or going for a swim, as the AKC suggests the breed should be kept active to keep them fit and healthy.

Some rottweilers will be more confident than others, possibly even with a courageous streak to them, however, Boss is closer to the timid end of the scale.

Many TikTok users have loved seeing the way Boss cries for attention from fellow pups, and his owner has continued to share videos of the sweet rottweiler on his dedicated TikTok account. Thankfully, there's no need for Boss to throw a tantrum at home, as he's always got his sister May—a German shepherd and rottweiler mixed breed—for company.

Since the video of Boss' tantrum was posted on June 28, it has already gained over 4,300 comments. A lot of TikTok users have shared their own experiences with shy and nervous rottweilers, far removed from the stereotype of a scary dog.

One comment reads: "My rottweiler boy is the same...it's slightly embarrassing."

Another person commented: "I've always loved rottweilers, they look like teddy bears to me." Boss' owner couldn't agree more, as they replied: "They are gentle giants."

Many commenters shared the sentiment of how soft this breed can be, as another TikTok user wrote: "My boy is the same and he's almost 10 now. Has to be everybody's friend."

Newsweek reached out to @_bossandmay_ via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.