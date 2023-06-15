Donald Trump may actually be in big trouble this time. Following his arrest and arraignment in Miami, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges related to illegally retaining classified documents. He is the first former president to be brought before a federal judge on criminal charges, and by extension, Joe Biden is presumably the first sitting president to green-light a prosecution of their biggest electoral rival.

All available evidence shows Donald Trump behaving as the worst possible version of himself as it regards the trove of classified documents scattered throughout Mar-a-Lago with reckless abandon. And if you take Democrats and Republicans on the Hill and in the partisan media seriously, you'd think they actually cared deeply about government policy on the handling of sensitive documents. But they don't.

One of the many blessings of being an independent voter with libertarian tendencies is that I sincerely do not care about this, and don't feel obliged to pretend. And I happen to believe most people watching this festival of partisan finger-pointing quietly agree with me.

In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, stacks of boxes can be observed in a bathroom and shower in The Mar-a-Lago Club’s Lake Room at former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been indicted on 37 felony counts in the special counsel's classified documents probe. U.S. Department of Justice via Getty Images

Ever since Hillary Clinton received a contender for the worst October surprise of all time in then-FBI Director James Comey's press conference to reopen the infamous emails investigation, it seems like we've been trapped in an endless cycle of retribution over government documents. They're here, they're there, they're everywhere! Bathrooms, office floors, garages, you name it.

Republicans and Democrats have gotten very skilled at answering questions about classified documents by redirecting to offenses made by the other side–which makes sense: If the law was to be enforced, much of Washington could face legal jeopardy. Everyone watching the news in Florida this week knows it.

Democrats in 2016 made abundantly clear how little they cared about the delicacy of national security and preventing espionage by foreign adversaries. The FBI opting out of charges in the case of Clintons's "homebrew" email server opened up a chasm of distrust amongst Republicans that will last a lifetime.

Then when Trump's FBI troubles over documents first began in August 2022, Republicans did their best reenactment of Democrats' "aw shucks" defense of Hillary, dispensing quickly with their usual pretense of concern about foreign adversaries compromising national security. Just a few months later, Democrats got back in the saddle to cover for Joe Biden's garage full of "locked" classified documents.

This is partisan gamesmanship, plain and simple. Don't play along.

A record 49 percent of Americans today count themselves as political independents, and declaring freedom from this gaslighting routine over the defense of democratic norms and national security must certainly be part of it. Republicans and Democrats routinely ask their followers that they flip positions on these issues on a dime for everyone in their personal and professional networks to see. It's got to be slightly embarrassing honestly, to feign concern over documents you've never seen, in a classification regime that marks millions of documents as sensitive for reasons unknown.

At the core of my indifference is a recognition that the American system of government didn't begin with a hardline position on how government secrecy should work. Only once, in Article I of the Constitution, is it mentioned that "Each House shall keep a Journal of its Proceedings, and from time to time publish the same, excepting such Parts as may in their Judgment require Secrecy..." It was the job of Congress to maintain the secrecy and classification of government documents. After World Wars I and II, the legislature gave away much of its authority in this area to the Executive Branch and the intelligence agencies to meet legitimate threats in Germany and the Soviet Union.

Most all of us have grown up in a unique time period for America where the norm is for unelected agencies to police how our democratic government handles paperwork, and they're able to do so with the force of law and zero accountability for political double standards. Maybe it shouldn't be this way.

This will make me no friends to say, but if a free people want to elect reckless politicians to office that consistently leave so-called sensitive papers in vulnerable places, it should be up to the people to decide if those politicians are fit to continue to lead. Having them selectively prosecuted could take us to a dark political environment of retribution, far worse than the cycle we're already in.

Congress could move quickly to reclaim its authority over government document classification and rebuild the system to classify far less and enhance transparency over what is "sensitive" and why. They could cut off the FBI, CIA, and NSA from this power and effectively put it back in the hands of the people, a.k.a. Congress.

Perhaps, we should govern ourselves.

Stephen Kent is a libertarian commentator and founder of This Is The Way on Substack.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.