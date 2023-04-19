Ice Spice's Real Name Shocks Fans After Instagram Deemed It 'Dangerous'

Rapper Ice Spice apparently broke Instagram's community guidelines simply by writing her real name: "Isis."

New York-based rapper Ice Spice is slated to become the next big thing in the music industry. Her recent track "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" with PinkPantheress came in at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her latest single "Princess Diana" is a collaboration with rap superstar Nicki Minaj.

Fans are getting to know the 23-year-old rapper, but many will have been shocked to find out her name for the first time: Isis Naija Gaston. She shared what she has to deal with on her Instagram Stories and how the social-media site removed a comment where she revealed her name.

Ice Spice pictured attending the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. The rapper had her real name "Isis" blocked on Instagram after the site claimed it broke community guidelines. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

"Your post has been removed," Instagram wrote to Ice Spice in a screenshot shared by the musician. "Your post goes against our guidelines on violence or dangerous organizations."

The offending comment was Ice Spice's caption for a picture on her Instagram grid, posted on Tuesday. She wrote "ayo isis" with the eyes emoji. The entire post, featuring this caption and three photos of Ice Spice posing for the camera, has now been removed from her account.

Isis has always been a standard name for girls. It is of Egyptian origin after a goddess.

However, the word Isis has become tainted in recent years after the rise of militant group, The Islamic State group (IS), more commonly known as ISIS or ISIL. ISIS has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the United Nations.

Upon seeing that her name was removed by Instagram, Ice Spice reacted. "Can't type my name is ode," she wrote with a crying emoji. 'Ode' is Brooklyn slang, meaning 'very,' or 'a lot.'

"So no one can talk about the ancient Egyptian deity on IG?" one Twitter user asked after news of Ice Spice's grievance was discussed on social media. "My cousin's name is Isis and she has the same problem," another tweeted.

"Ngl [not gonna lie], if my name was mutual with a terrorist group I'd keep it private," a user wrote, though they received criticism for the post. "Now why Ice Spice mom set her up like that by calling her Isis," another commented.

"It's so sad how the goddess Isis has been overridden collectively as a conscious," someone tweeted. They pointed out that it's a name with centuries of history, while the Islamic group was founded as recently as 1999.

