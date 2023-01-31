Ice Storm Hits Texas Live Updates: Southwest Airlines Cancels Over 300 Flights
- A winter storm is bringing ice and freezing rain across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee Tuesday.
- Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has mobilized state emergency response resources across several state agencies.
- Icy roads have caused several collisions in Texas, with at least one fatality reported in Austin.
- Hundreds of flights have already been delayed or canceled across the U.S., especially at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field.
- Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 300 flights, according to flight tracker FlightAware.
- Another round of sleet and freezing rain is hitting Oklahoma, the National Weather Service reports, as several counties remain under winter weather advisories.
- State and local officials are advising residents stay off the roads due to icy conditions.
Southwest Airlines Cancels Over 300 Flights
Winter weather has brought ice and freezing rain across the southern U.S., leading to hundreds of canceled and delayed flights Tuesday.
Texas airports are experiencing flight disruptions, according to flight tracker FlightAware.com.
Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) has canceled 300 departing flights and 272 arriving flights. About 80 cancelations of departing flights are delayed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
There are about 70 departing flights and 60 arriving flights at Dallas Love Field that have been canceled. There is currently a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arrving at DFW Tuesday.
This comes after nearly 350 flights at Dallas Fort Worth and more than 200 at Dallas Love Field were canceled due to winter weather Monday.
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has canceled about 320 flights and delayed over 170 flights.
American Airlines said on Twitter that staffing at DFW is limited due to the current weather conditions.
The National Weather Service said the weather will have moderate to major travel impacts around the Dallas-Fort Worth area through Wednesday. Much of north Texas has been placed under a winter storm wanring until Thursday morning.