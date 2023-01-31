Southwest Airlines Cancels Over 300 Flights

Winter weather has brought ice and freezing rain across the southern U.S., leading to hundreds of canceled and delayed flights Tuesday.

Texas airports are experiencing flight disruptions, according to flight tracker FlightAware.com.

CBS7 First Alert Weather Update: 9:00 am Tue. 1/31/23

Winter weather has caused numerous cancellations of flights out of DFW Int'l Airport. pic.twitter.com/dGIFcD6OF7 — CBS7 First Alert (@CBS7Weather) January 31, 2023

Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) has canceled 300 departing flights and 272 arriving flights. About 80 cancelations of departing flights are delayed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

There are about 70 departing flights and 60 arriving flights at Dallas Love Field that have been canceled. There is currently a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arrving at DFW Tuesday.

This comes after nearly 350 flights at Dallas Fort Worth and more than 200 at Dallas Love Field were canceled due to winter weather Monday.

AIRPORT UPDATE: DFW Airport continues monitoring the forecast and has made preparations for this week's winter weather. Airport runways, roadways, bridges, and pedestrian walkways have been and will continue to be treated for any potential ice to ensure safety.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/m3GWBTUBBC — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) January 31, 2023

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has canceled about 320 flights and delayed over 170 flights.

American Airlines said on Twitter that staffing at DFW is limited due to the current weather conditions.

Due to forecasted weather conditions as a result of Winter Storm Mara, service in some cities may be disrupted. For the latest information on your flight status and self-service options, please visit https://t.co/pngqYGQWQX. #WinterStormWarning #WinterStormMara pic.twitter.com/Vh2BbsqK29 — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) January 30, 2023

The National Weather Service said the weather will have moderate to major travel impacts around the Dallas-Fort Worth area through Wednesday. Much of north Texas has been placed under a winter storm wanring until Thursday morning.