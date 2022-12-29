Idaho Killer May Have Been Indoors When Victims Came Home—Criminologist

A criminologist has suggested that the killer of the four university students, in Idaho, may have had already been in the property before the victims came home.

Criminologist and behavior analyst Casey Jordan spoke on NewsNation on Wednesday and discussed the ongoing investigation in Moscow, Idaho.

In November, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were fatally stabbed in an off-campus residence, which has been described as a "party house", near the University of Idaho.

A subsequent investigation was launched by the Moscow Police Department, however they are yet to announce any suspects.

The mystery surrounding the killings has sparked many questions regarding how the assailant was able to murder all four individuals and flee the scene.

Speaking on the show, Jordan said: "People who commit these sorts of crimes, who plan them plot, who plot them, they stalk.

"They might case the joint but they don't want surprises, they don't want crowds, they don't want a busy house.

"So I think that the fact that there wasn't anything going on in the house that night at all, we don't even know, the killer could have been inside the house when people came home, hiding.

"I don't think it is related at all that it was a party house, it just gives us a lot of insight into the residence of that house and the kind of house that it was."

Retired FBI Special Agent Robin Dreeke, who was also on the show with Jordan, reflected on the police's handling of the case so far.

The Moscow Police Department have repeatedly called on the public to come forward with information, pictures, and videos from that night.

They have said these bits of information could provide the missing pieces to the investigation and help point to a suspect.

Dreeke said: "I like the word that [the police] have used when they said someone [is out there with information].

"Someone means it is very specific yet not being specific towards an individual. In other words, I don't think they actually have a specific individual in mind.

"If they did they would already be in contact and interviewing them.

"The word someone triggers everyone who might have something to dig a little deeper.

"What they are really trying to do is equipping the general population with knowledge on how to be present and really be change experts.

"Because if we have confirmation bias when we are looking for a killer, you might miss everything else that might be relevant.

"So they are trying to help the public really dig deep and think to themselves, what looks different, what did I see, what do I have that might be different, and that is what they want people to bring forward."

Moscow Police have insisted the department will continue to investigate the case over the holiday period.

Newsweek has contacted the Moscow Police Department for comment.