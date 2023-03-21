The new Honduran government led by President Xiomara Castro is looking to reverse reforms that allow foreign investments to flow into local businesses and projects. Without these investments, Honduras will continue to struggle economically. Up until this new government took control, Hondurans were hopeful about their future with the implementation of Employment and Economic Development Zones, known as ZEDEs, which help increase growth for Honduras and those who do business in the country. That is why it is time that the U.S. steps up to help guard and promote growth in Honduras, despite the actions of the current Castro government.

While we can't control Honduran President Castro or her socialist agenda, we can control how we react to it. The U.S. government must act now in the fight for freedom in Honduras. This plight falls specifically on Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who has a history of being hands-on with South American nations and policies. McCarthy and his colleagues need to focus more on the happenings in Honduras, especially concerning ZEDEs and Honduras' economic growth. It's crucial for U.S. lawmakers and officials to support freedom in Honduras, before another nation, like China, takes matters into its own hands. Honduras is a nation in its infancy in terms of progress, and it's important that it's led in the proper direction. Failure to support Honduras, while fighting Castro's Chavista agenda, can result in the complete desolation of Honduras, as well as a possible Chinese takeover. This is a huge risk that the U.S. simply cannot ignore. The Honduran people need help now more than ever, and the U.S. has the tools to help with relative ease, but only if ZEDEs can be utilized.

These concerns also should fall on the shoulders of human rights champions Senators Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas). These officials have been vocal and proactive concerning the rights and development of humanity, and should break their silence on this crucial topic. It's important to safeguard U.S. interests in Honduras, otherwise another nation will do it instead. It's our duty, and the duty of Cruz and Rubio, to become involved in this fight for freedom and prosperity.

ZEDEs are very important to the Honduran economy, as they allow foreign nations to set up shop and do business easily. ZEDEs allow nations to trade and import/export without heavy fines, regulations, ridiculous laws, and unnecessary red tape. Similar safe spaces have reduced poverty throughout the world and have a track record of being successful. These zones provide an easy way to introduce new business, as they reduce taxation, and heavy regulations. New sources of revenue help the Honduran economy. It's difficult to set up trade and do business, especially in a nation like Honduras. These types of spaces are crucial to the development of creating new relations with Honduras, and the future of the nation just may depend on it.

It's not just the Honduran economy that's at stake. ZEDEs are equally as important to the U.S. economy as they are to the Honduran economy since they support a much-needed avenue of revenue, trade, investment, and growth. This allows U.S. businesses to get ahead in a new market, funneling a heavy stream of lightly regulated opportunity and business. ZEDEs provide a jump-start and should be protected. These zones are job creators. They influence areas outside of their specific zones, too.

Despite ZEDEs being beneficial for Honduras and the United States, many criticize them. They state that ZEDEs may take advantage of the Honduran people, and that they go against democracy. However, such criticism is ill-informed and is completely false. ZEDEs give the Honduran people more options for trade, while also helping to support their position in the global economy by opening sources and routes of trade and business. These areas help promote growth and demolish poverty. They provide a direct way to give a helping hand, while also giving back. And what's more, setting up shop in such a space would be relatively easy to do for most officials and many U.S. businesses.

ZEDEs can help save the nation of Honduras, while also providing a much-needed boost to the North American market. In fact, the ZEDE impact projection is outstanding, with an estimated result of $36,000 GDP per capita by 2050. This is unparalleled, with the current GDP of Honduras at just $2,772. At the current rate, it would take Honduras over 100 years to become a developed nation, which is unacceptable when we have ways to improve this situation. This is just another reason why the U.S. needs to help protect and implement ZEDEs, while also helping to fight against the new government's agenda. This agenda seemingly seeks to hold Honduras behind by outlawing ZEDEs and other high growth practices.

Honduras needs help. It's the duty of the U.S. to help keep Honduras free, free from bad practices, stagnancy, and free from dangerous nations like China and Russia, who will gladly step in where the U.S. doesn't. The recent announcement that Castro is seeking diplomatic relations with China proves that it is only a matter of time before China enters the picture. ZEDEs have great potential but they will not get a chance to produce the amazing results that they're able to without the help of the U.S. The pursuit of happiness and liberty shouldn't end on U.S. shores. U.S. officials must step up for Honduras now.

Hugo Molina is a freelance analyst who regularly observes policy frameworks in Honduras.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.