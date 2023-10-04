A cat called Franklin left the internet in stitches after a video of his reaction to his owner denying him a sip of her milk went viral on social media this week.

In the viral post shared on TikTok on Monday by the cat's owner under the username Giv.sharp, the orange cat can be seen sitting on the bed with his owner, giving her what some readers described as the "death stare," as if he was planning an act of revenge. His owner can be heard telling him: "You can't have milk."

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "Franklin is so mad at me because I wouldn't let him have my milk." Followed by: "If looks could kill."

As much as he may temporarily hate his owner for denying him a taste of milk, she is actually right. According to The People's Dispensary for Sick Animals of the Poor, cows' milk is bad for cats.

That's because most cats are lactose intolerant, which means they don't have the enzyme (lactase) in their intestines able to digest the sugar in milk (lactose), so drinking anything that contains lactose can cause vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain.

"Another reason not to give your cat cows' milk," the website adds, "is because it's full of fat, which is why they like the taste so much! A saucer of milk for your cat is like you eating an entire 12-inch pizza. That might not sound too bad on its own, but imagine eating that on top of all your usual daily food and meals. Suddenly that pizza seems like a lot more!

"Giving your cat milk can seriously unbalance their diet and lead to them gaining weight. For more advice on preventing obesity in cats, visit our Hub."

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has received more than 419,600 views and 103,600 likes on the platform.

One user, Lost Soul, commented: "Bro is plotting revenge." And Pinny_Gee said: "With that death stare, Franklin will be THE problem for the rest of the day."

Another user, _aa07, wrote "I used to have to stand while eating cereal, I bought goat's milk formulated for cats so I can find some peace." And Tommie Campbell added: "You better get him some goat milk to avoid future beef."

