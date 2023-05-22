If You Call Yourself a Servant Leader, Are You Really?

In a previous role, there was a colleague who was a brilliant speaker, credentialed in servant leadership. I would watch, awestruck, as their impassioned pleas would move whole audiences to emulate their benevolent management style. Unfortunately, these kindhearted folks were being motivated by accounts that were entirely fictional. In their actual leadership role, they were anything but benevolent and required extensive coaching on their approach to peers and subordinates.

Their engagement scores were abysmal, mostly because disagreeing with them was grounds for dismissal. We had a veritable flood of people begging for transfers to any other team. This renowned servant leader? No one could bear working with them. But to outside audiences, they were a beacon of inspiration. Watching them in action taught me one very important lesson: If you confidently call yourself a servant leader, there is a chance that you might not be one.

The concept of "servant leadership" has recently emerged as a buzzword. But I would argue that few of us have ever really seen it in action, because by its nature, it does not call attention to itself. A true servant leader would never refer to themselves as such because they are focused on the needs of others, not seeking attention or accolades for their own approach.

So, what does real servant leadership look like and why is it so difficult to embody this philosophy? Let's break it down.

A Buzzword in Action

Servant leadership, as a concept, invites confusion. Does it encourage managers and executives to work for those they supervise? Are junior employees then supposed to make all the decisions? If so, how is that leadership? The problem is that these folks don't believe that you can lead and serve at the same time.

Traditionally, we conceive of organizational hierarchy as a pyramid, with the leader at the peak, in a visionary role. This is appropriate; leaders are responsible for communicating what the organization stands for and what it wants to accomplish.

A servant leader goes a step further, recognizing vision as necessary but insufficient. After communicating direction and strategy as the leader, servant leaders move decisively to turn the pyramid, the traditional hierarchy, on its head, adopting a service mindset to make the vision a reality — to help their people accomplish established goals, solve problems, and live according to the vision. Start thinking in these terms:

put the needs of your employees first and empower them to achieve their goals;

operate with transparency and honesty to foster a culture of trust, respect, and collaboration within your team and organization;

actively listen to feedback and ideas from team members and incorporate them into decision-making processes;

lead by example and be willing to roll up your sleeves and do any task you ask of others; and

prioritize the greater good of the organization and community over personal gain or advancement.

If you want to be a servant leader, you have to nail down the basics first.

Let Your Mess Impress

There is a widely circulated anecdote about William Pollard, the CEO of ServiceMaster in the 1990s. Pollard spilled his coffee as a company board meeting was starting and startled everyone there by kneeling down to clean the mess up himself.

Of course, Pollard was at the helm of a company providing cleaning services, and that may be relevant. But think about it: Can you imagine a single manager or executive you've worked for dropping to their knees to clean up a mess, even if it was their own? Or is it easier to imagine them barking orders to subordinates and expressing general impatience with the speed of their response? A leader disinclined to clean up their own mess — to actively participate in the solution — may argue that it's a bad look, that leaders always need to stand above their team to guide the way. The problem with this logic is that standing above others positions them below you, holding you up, thereby reinforcing the convention of the pyramid.

Where tradition stands as part of a company's identity, this may not be problematic. But for companies asserting servant leadership, it's disingenuous, creating an inauthentic culture. In the worst of cases, it becomes unsustainable to the tune of a mass exodus.

By claiming to be one way — a pillar of support standing ground-level with the team while lording authority over them — you create dissonance within a team.

That's because "benevolent dictator" is an oxymoron. No matter how charismatic the person is, no matter how many good ideas they have, somebody who can't listen to and submit to their team members who undoubtedly have more skills and knowledge in certain areas is neither a servant leader nor a leader anyone should follow.

I'm Totally a Servant Leader

If you really want to evaluate the sincerity of your servant leadership, ask yourself the following: Do I feel rewarded when someone else succeeds? What if no one knows I played a role in that achievement? These people understand that a thriving organization is benchmarked by more than the bottom line.

That brilliant speaker from the introduction had an impressive academic grasp of servant leadership. They gave a wonderful performance. If I did not have the data points from an HR perspective, I would have been the president of their fan club.

In the end, the irony of true servant leadership is that those who are really practicing it won't be the ones to shout it from the rooftops. They'll be too busy rolling up their sleeves with their team, embodying the values they preach. So, the next time you want to call yourself a servant leader, take a step back and ask yourself: am I really leading by serving, or just serving myself?