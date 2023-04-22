Igor Girkin Says Prighozin Should Be Arrested As Bitter Feud Escalates

Igor Girkin has again criticized Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner mercenary group, as the dispute deepens between the pair over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Girkin, a former Russian commander who has been constantly critical of Vladimir Putin, his commanders and Prigozhin, has condemned the head of the private military company for apparently supporting efforts to freeze the war.

Prigozhin, whose troops are focused on capturing the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut, wrote on his Telegram channel this month that Putin should put a "decisive end" to the invasion and focus on strengthening Moscow's hold on the territories it occupies.

This joint image shows Yevgeny Prigozhin (left) founder of the Wagner Group and Russian military blogger Igor Girkin. The former Russian commander known as Strelkov has criticized Prigozhin for calling on Moscow to freeze the war in Ukraine.

However, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote at the time that Prigozhin's may have been making a "strawman argument" and that his overall message was to push forward with the invasion.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence agency GUR, said Prigozhin's remarks reflect "tiny cracks" in the Kremlin over the war that will only grow larger.

But Girkin has now asked why Russian authorities are not arresting Prigozhin for his calls to freeze the war at the frontlines. Girkin dubbed this a move to "violate the territorial integrity" of Russia and referred to Prigozhin when asking who was responsible for Russia's withdrawal from Kherson Oblast, an operation overseen by former Army General Sergey Surovikin, who was affiliated with Wagner.

The ISW said on Friday that Girkin's accusations "may be an attempt to discredit his rival" with whom he has had a "long-standing feud."

Girkin's comments may also suggest that "Prigozhin has found a patron—possibly affiliated with the Russian MOD—who supports the temporary freeze of the war in Ukraine for political reasons," according to the U.S. think tank.

However, a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine would only benefit Russia "by allowing it to reconstitute its forces and wear down Western support for Ukraine," the think tank said. Moscow would then use the Ukrainian territories it occipies "as a springboard for future offensive operations after it restores its combat capabilities."

Prigozhin recently resumed cooperation with Russia's defense ministry after weeks of criticizing it. This suggested that he has reached an agreement with Russia's military command offering Putin a proposal for a temporary ceasefire, the ISW said.

Girkin is also known as Strelkov and has repeatedly denounced Prigozhin's campaign to take Bakhmut. He has also accused the Wagner chief of prioritizing his political ambitions, which he said were driven by "psychopathy" and were detrimental to the "common cause of victory over Ukraine." He also accused him of committing war crimes.

Prigozhin has responded in kind, writing on his Telegram account that it was "simply indecent" to discuss Girkin. "Why should I comment? I don't offend girls," Prigozhin said. Prigozhin had said that Girkin had recieved offered to join Wagner forces but instead has chosen to "sit around and throw faeces."

Girkin's latest swipe at Prigozhin came as his newly formed Angry Patriots Club posed 40 questions towards Putin, the Kremlin and Russian military command about a range of criticisms of Moscow's campaign.

These included complaints about Russian troop withdrawals, the deal to restart grain shipments and the role of Wagner mercenaries.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's defense ministry for comment via email.