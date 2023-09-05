Shock As Woman's Quick Thinking Saves Her Dog From Shattering Giant Mirror

"A house isn't a home without a dog" is a common phrase used by pet owners. But sometimes having a canine can come with a price as they may accidentally break their owner's belongings. However, one woman's quick thinking saved her IKEA mirror from shattering.

CCTV footage has recently captured the moment Libby Christensen's (@libbychristensen) dog takes his paws down from the kitchen worktop before darting towards the mirror. It looks like the canine has mistaken his reflection to be another dog in their home and he barks before knocking the glass object. It then begins to fall, but the quick-thinking woman jumps out of her seat and saves it.

The on-screen text states: "If I told you my dog almost shattered my Ikea mirror, you wouldn't believe how close we were to disaster without this video."

So far, the video boasts 1.7 million views since it was shared on August 31.

A stock image of a dog looking at his reflection in the mirror. The moment a dog almost knocks over a large mirror has gone viral on TikTok. eAlisa/iStock/Getty Images Plus

In this instance, Christensen was lucky but not all owners can say the same which is why it is important for owners to puppy proof their home to prevent accidents and protect their belongings. The American Kennel Club has provided the following check list for puppy proofing indoors:

Move chewing hazards like electrical cords out of reach.

Keep cleaning products in high cupboards or secured behind doors with childproof latches.

Avoid keeping medications on low tables or anywhere that can be reached.

Keep toilet lids closed, so the canine won't drink out of the toilet or fall in.

Keep doors and windows closed at all times, so the puppy can't escape or fall out, and secure the cords that raise blinds, so they won't get caught around the puppy's neck.

Keep all sharp objects out of your dog's reach. This includes knives, scissors, razors, and tools.

Secure trashcans. Puppies are attracted to the smells coming from garbage, which can upset their stomachs or even be poisonous.

Move poisonous houseplants, so the canine can't eat them.

The video, captioned: "bolts mirror to wall like instructed," has racked up 210,300 likes and over 1,000 comments.

One user's comment has received 13,400 likes, it said: "Ok but that reaction time was so good i would've stood there and watched it shatter."

Another comment, with over 46,000 likes, said: "Your reflexes are WILD."

"Dude isn't that one of the products that tells you a million times to anchor it to the wall," questioned another.

One user explained what would have happened to them during this instance: "The way I would have tripped off the chair and fell on the floor right in front of the mirror & been crushed by it.."

Newsweek reached out to @libbychristensen for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.