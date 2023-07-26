World

Russian Cyber Expert Accused of Spying for U.S. Gets 14 Years Behind Bars

By
Russia United States Treason Court

Ilya Sachkov, a Russian cyber expert accused of spying for the U.S., was handed a 14-year prison sentence on treason charges by a Russian court on Wednesday.

Following a closed-door trial, Sachkov, co-founder of the Group-IB cybersecurity firm, was "found guilty under Article 275 of Russia's Criminal Code and sentenced him to 14 years in prison with the sentence to be served in a strict regime penal colony," Judge Alexander Rybak said, AFP reported.

Sachkov, who denied wrongdoing and had been in pre-trial detention since September 2021, also received a 500,000 rubles ($5,557) fine.

Group-IB cybersecurity firm co-founder Ilya Sachkov
A screen shows Group-IB cybersecurity firm co-founder Ilya Sachkov, 37, charged with treason, as he stands inside a defendants' cage during his verdict hearing at the Moscow City Court in Moscow on July 26, 2023. A Russian court on July 26, 2023 sentenced Ilya Sachkov to 14 years in prison on treason charges, according to an AFP journalist present in the Moscow court. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images

The 37-year-old co-founded Group-IB in 2003. The company describes itself as a global security leader which detects and prevents cyberattacks. It was focused on probing high-tech crimes and online fraud, including in Russia, at the time of Sachkov's arrest.

The company issued a statement condemning Sachkov's sentencing, which it said followed "an unreasonably rushed trial that was held entirely behind closed doors."

"Ilya spent almost two years in pre-trial detention, awaiting a trial that only started on July 6th, 2023. During his detainment, he was denied the right to communicate—no calls, no letters—with the outside world for the first few months, he was deprived of any visits from family and friends," the company said, adding that "ultimately, Ilya has been denied a chance for an impartial trial."

This is a breaking story and it will be updated.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC