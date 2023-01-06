I'm an Independent Voter and I'm Just So Tired of All This | Opinion

As a registered independent and frequent critic of both sides of the aisle, I've always believed that in the strangest of political times, the center would prevail.

After enduring the presidency of Donald Trump and seeing the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, unfold, my belief in the common sense of our republic has been mortally wounded. I had often wondered what our federal republic would look like if the inmates were indeed running the asylum, and thanks to this iteration of Congress, I no longer need wonder.

Regardless of how long the search for a speaker of the House stumbles on, the embarrassment of 222 Republicans not being able to select one of their own for what is usually a coronation is the latest indication of a party with no clear direction and no actual agenda to pursue. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) served his party to the best of his limited ability as a minority leader to little applause and now he appears stuck. Even Trump's blessing has failed to do so much as move the needle.

We've now seen it all.

The rebels first anointed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), a divisive figure with no interest in the position, as its political football early in the endless voting process. The Freedom Caucus, led by representatives Lauren Boebert (R-CO.) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL), has kept running canards up the flagpole, including Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK), distracting further from the people's business. There was even a vote cast for the 45th President of the United States by Gaetz. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz changed her vote from McCarthy to "present," indicating that the Ukrainian-born, Indiana representative believes no viable choice is on the table.

McCarthy, not known for his spine, has surrendered every point and position in his bag of weak political tricks to the gang of 20. Still, they remain stalwart in their resolve to make sure it's "never Kevin.' This group of deranged "patriots" has once again greeted the capital by demanding their pound of flesh, offering very little in return.

Despite their sturm und drang, this independent voter still has no idea what they want or believe they need to form a legitimate government or anoint competent leadership. It's becoming apparent that governing is last on their list of priorities.

It has now become quite evident that the inmates are not only running the asylum, but the majority of power has been granted to the ever-so-ridiculous block of Republicans that call themselves the Freedom Caucus.

Over the past few years, I have found myself at a loss.

For the sake of my sanity and that of my family, I find myself increasingly disengaged from this political process that has reduced itself to theater and reality television. I have developed a seething hatred for this relentless discord and pageantry to nowhere. And I'm hardly alone.

Independent voters are tremendously valuable to political candidates. But as someone who has voted for both Republicans and Democrats in my life for the sake of good government, I am at a loss as to how this live-action circus can benefit me or my nation.

My message is simple. This Republican majority has lost my confidence, lost my vote, and diminished my opinion of the GOP as a whole.

You have not only failed me, you also failed your country.

Jason Preston is a senior advisor on state and local politics at United Public Affairs.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.