The Importance of Creating a Five-Star Customer Experience

Imagine it's lunchtime. There are half a dozen burger joints you could go to. Assuming prices and food quality are roughly the same at each place, how do you choose where to go?

It's all about the experience. Does the staff smile at you as they hand you your food? Do you have to wait a long time? Were you able to order ahead online and customize what you wanted? These kinds of points all add up, and they differentiate five-star businesses from their competitors. Because customers have so many options available, your goal is to give them the best customer experience possible.

One Error Can Ruin Everything Else

Suppose instead of running out to a burger joint, you sit down at a five-star restaurant. The waiter or waitress shows up right away to take your order. They hand you a menu that's nice and clean and detailed on every single item. The food comes at the right time and is handed to the person who ordered the dish. Everything is buttoned up and executed perfectly.

But then you start eating the food. Everybody's dish seemed okay — except for the steak that was cold or burned.

What goes through your mind?

Everything you've experienced, except for the steak, was a five-star top-notch service. But that single mistake is what you end up remembering. When you go to leave a review for the restaurant, the steak is why you give them three or four stars despite all the other things that went well.

Because many of us tend to focus on the negative in this way, mistakes shouldn't be taken lightly. Everyone should strive to do their best because they know that a single error has the power to ruin the entire customer experience. And when things do fall apart, how you handle the mistake matters. Do you fix the problem quickly? Do you argue? A quick and thought-out reaction process can make the difference between keeping the customer happy and losing them.

Consider the Process as a Whole, Not Segmented Parts

At Vagaro, we compare the company to racing crew boats that have multiple people rowing together. Everybody has to be synchronized and on the same page. Each member of the team has to want to win the race and be on the lookout for each other. Otherwise, the ores start clashing or go out of sync, the race gets thrown off, and the boat can't move forward.

Successful businesses need the same level of coordination and consistency. Your ads and landing page? That's your marketing department. Your sales pages? That's your sales department. The ability to sign up? That's your development team. What if a customer has issues? Now they're dealing with support and customer success.

All of these different departments must come together and be in the mindset of providing five-star treatment every step of the way. Everyone has to understand and agree to the identity of the company. Buy-in needs to happen through a concise message that clarifies what the five-star treatment is and why it's important.

If someone deviates from the company identity, the rest of the team is responsible for recognizing and pointing it out. For example, if the company color is red, why are they using blue on the marketing or sales pages? Why are reps taking so long to answer the phone if we are supposed to answer the phone in three minutes?

This coordination and consistency tie in with having well-defined goals. You want to be very clear and not promise anything you don't sell. Be upfront about how your product works and the services you offer. Verify, yes, you have that feature, or no, you don't have that feature. And use metrics in each department to help everyone in the business stay accountable for the goals you all share.

One Focus, Multiple Advantages

A five-star customer experience is as advantageous for business growth as it is for the customer. If the experience is poor, you cannot expand your brand's reach because the customers aren't telling anyone else about you.

But if the experience is excellent, customers will be more likely to naturally tell their friends about you. They'll probably leave you positive reviews and post about you on social media. You might start to see more sign-ups from word of mouth — a great return on investment because referrals lead to a reduction in marketing costs.

Features and Technical Abilities Count, but Let the Heart of the Customer Drive You

No matter what industry you're in, competition is tighter than ever before. One of the most important elements that can set you apart is the experience you provide. And although no company can be completely perfect, setting a high bar and holding everyone accountable to achieve clear goals is the foundation that keeps customers returning.

As you try to give customers the best possible experience, don't forget how much emotions can factor into buying decisions. Features and the technical ability to move seamlessly through the experience to complete a transaction are only one part of the equation. How you make the customer feel with your tools, processes, or services is the rest. The more you understand and design around the customer's heart, the more solid your five-star customer experience can be.