World

Incredible Moment Cruise Passenger Rescued After Falling From 10th Deck

By
World Rescue Cruise ship Coast Guard Drowning

Videos captured the moment a woman who went overboard while on a cruise ship was rescued.

The woman fell into the water from the 10th deck of Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas on Sunday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard told Fox 35.

The ship left Port Canaveral, in Florida, on Friday, June 23, for an eight-day round trip to the Caribbean, according to the CruiseMapper website.

Royal Caribbean cruise ship
File photo shows The Anthem of the Seas cruise ship, owned by Royal Caribbean, on February 7, 2023, in Miami, Florida. A woman who fell into the water from the 10th deck of another Royal Caribbean cruise ship was rescued on Sunday. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

At the time the woman went overboard, the ship was about 27 nautical miles south of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, and was headed to Willemstad, Curaçao.

The U.S. Coast Guard at Sector San Juan received a report at around 5:44 p.m. that the ship's crew had rescued the woman. She was identified only as a 42-year-old U.S. citizen.

She was reported to be in good health following the rescue, the Coast Guard statement said.

Matthew Kuhn, who was on the cruise with his family, shared videos of the rescue on Twitter.

Read more

"They found her. Can't believe and she is alive and well. People were out spotting and yelling that they saw her. Crew was on the spot in minutes," Kuhn wrote in one tweet.

In one video he shared, passengers can be heard cheering and clapping as the woman is rescued.

Kuhn told Fox 35 that he initially thought the woman had died after seeing life rafts and smoke. "To go from, 'She's probably not going to be found,'—and... it's a body recovery, versus 'Holy crap, they found her, and she's alive!'" Kuhn said.

He said fellow passengers did what they could to aid the rescue crew.

"I think it was amazing to see everyone was on their balcony. Everyone was trying to help, and the crew was very receptive to everyone," he said.

The Coast Guard said a medical evacuation was not requested.

"The passenger was being kept on the cruise ship's medical facility and later transferred to the Hospital in Willemstad, Curaçao for evaluation," the agency said. "The Coast Guard is investigating the circumstances that led to the passenger going overboard."

In a statement, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said: "The ship and crew immediately reported the incident to local authorities and began searching for the guest. Thankfully, the guest was successfully recovered and was brought on board. Our care team is now offering assistance and support to them and their traveling party."

The Mariner of the Seas continued to its next destination after the woman's rescue. The ship is set to return to Port Canaveral on July 1.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC