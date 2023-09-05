Incredible Photos Show What It's Like Inside a Crocodile's Jaw

Have you ever wondered what the inside of a crocodile's mouth looks like? Well, wonder no more.

On August 28, wildlife photographer Rodney Fischer laid out his trail camera to get some footage of the local bushland wildlife near Wyndham in Western Australia.

"I was out bushwalking and taking photos of birds," Fischer, creator of the YouTube channel Tropical Exposure, told Newsweek. "I came to a creek and noticed lots of animal tracks coming to the water's edge to get a drink. So I set up my cameras there hoping to get footage of the wildlife getting a drink.

"I had seen some crocodiles in the creek but didn't think they would investigate my cameras."

Close-up of the 10-foot crocodile as it approached the trail cam. Rodney Fischer/Facebook

However, when he viewed the camera footage, he realized that this was not the case. Fischer watched in disbelief as the enormous crocodile approached the camera and jostled it around in its mouth.

"I was lucky the croc didn't crush the camera as it easily could if it wanted to, I was surprised the camera still works," Fischer said.

According to Perth Now, a nearby trail cam showed the crocodile had only been playing with the camera, nudging it with its snout and opening its jaws for a hair-raising close-up. "I think he was just having a taste," Fischer suggested.

Saltwater crocodiles, which are also known as Estuarine crocodiles or "salties," can be found along Australia's north coast and down into southeastern Queensland. They can also be found in India, the Philippines, Papua New Guinea and throughout southeast Asia, according to the Government of Western Australia.

As reported by the Australian Museum, these animals can be found in a wide variety of habitats, including rivers, estuaries, creeks and swamps. The adults have broad snouts and a heavy build, averaging between 10 and 16 feet in length.

View from inside the enormous crocodile's mouth. Rodney Fischer/Facebook

The reptiles are mostly nocturnal but may also hunt during the day and will eat just about anything, including other crocodiles.

Fischer said that he had filmed inside a crocodile's mouth once before when he set cameras inside a crocodile nest. However, that camera did not survive to tell the tale.

"I was lucky on this occasion," he said. "They're strong cameras, that's for sure."

Fischer shared a still from the camera footage to his Facebook page on August 30. "Going Going Gone," he said at the top of the post. "It's the last thing a lot of critters would see after being attacked."