Internet Hails Independent Dog Who Refuses To Be Silenced—'Doesn't Care'

This dog refuses to let her owner silence her as she continues to bark despite being told there's no reason for her to continue to be so vocal.

The viral TikTok video, with the caption "she doesn't care," was shared by @moosbigday on January 15 and had more than 590,000 views on the social media platform. At the beginning of the clip, Moo's owner says from behind the camera: "Hey Moomoo, what if I told you that you don't need to bark."

It's safe to say that didn't go down well with the pomchi, a Pomeranian and Chihuahua mixed breed. As soon as Moo is told that she doesn't need to make so much noise, she lets out another hilarious bark showing her disapproval.

The website Fetch by PetMD lists the many reasons as to why a dog might bark, much to the annoyance of its owners. The reasons include being protective of their territory, fear, boredom, separation anxiety, attention seeking or playfulness.

The website also notes that the different reasons causing the dog to bark can result in varying types of barking. For example, if a dog feels threatened then they will bark loudly and excessively because they're fearful. Alternatively, if a dog is barking while it's being playful, it will let out a "happy bark" while wagging its tail and possibly even jumping up.

A dog's barking can be tamed and controlled. Something many owners might not realize is that it's important not to shout at the dog while it's barking. Fetch says: "Shouting stimulates your dog to bark more because they think you're joining in. So the first rule is to speak calmly and firmly, but don't yell."

The website also highlights that if owners want to control their dog's barking, then it's something they need to do early on. "Don't allow problems to go on and on. The longer a dog does something, the more ingrained it becomes. Barking can give dogs an adrenaline rush, which makes the barking pleasant." It suggests tiring a dog out more, so it has less energy to expend on barking, or give the dog more activities to keep it occupied.

Moo's owners might need to try some of these training methods to prevent the dog from being so vocal. Although many viewers on TikTok hailed the dog's sassy behavior, as one person commented: "Tried to have this discussion with my dog the other day." The original poster replied to their comment: "We have raised independent dogs who don't want to be silenced."

Another TikTok user was bemused by Moo's initial response: "I love that it looks like she had a think about it first."

