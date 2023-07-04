Indian Consulate in San Francisco Set on Fire, Video Shows

The Indian consulate in San Francisco was set on fire over the weekend, according to videos posted on social media.

Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, condemned the incident.

"The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday," Miller said in a tweet. "Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense."

#Khalistani extremists set Indian Consulate on fire in #SanFrancisco. The fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Fire Department. No major damages or staffers were harmed. pic.twitter.com/wtdeKz1AWj — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) July 4, 2023

News reports in India said video footage of the attack was released by supporters of an independent Sikh state.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, an Indian politician, described the incident as a terror attack.

"I strongly condemn the incident of Indian Consulate being set on fire in #SanFrancisco, United States on July 2nd," he tweeted.

"Govt of India has always stood with Sikhs whenever they are in trouble in any part of the world. I urge Sikhs all over the world to unite against such terror activities sponsored by ISI," he said.

Supporters of an independent Sikh state, Khalistan, also vandalized the Indian Consulate in San Francisco in March, according to reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated.