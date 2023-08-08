Culture

Topless 'Body Checks' at Miss Universe Pageant Spark Complaints

Culture Miss Universe Pageant Indonesia Jakarta

Women hoping to represent Indonesia at the Miss Universe pageant have filed police complaints after claiming they were forced to undergo "body checks."

Six women competing in the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant accused organizers of sexual harassment.

They alleged that five of them were forced to strip down to their underwear for the "body checks" and that this happened in a room with more than 20 people, including men, in it.

Miss Indonesia, Laksmi De Neefe Suardana walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. There has been backlash in Indonesia over contestants in the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant being forced to undergo "body checks." Josh Brasted/Getty Images North America

The pageant was held in the nation's capital, Jakarta, over six days until August 3.

One of the women described being forced to open her legs during the alleged incident.

"I felt like I was being peeked on, I was very confused and uncomfortable," she said in an interview on Indonesian television network, Kompas TV.

Police confirmed to Reuters that they had received complaints of sexual harassment from six women.

Fabienne Nicole Groeneveld was crowned the winner in Jakarta, beating out 28 other hopefuls.

The 72nd Miss Universe finals will be held in El Salvador in November.
