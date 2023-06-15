Pets

Indoor Cat's Reaction After Seeing Garden for First Time Delights Internet

By
A social media video of a house cat's reaction to seeing his garden for the first time has delighted people across the internet.

Pet cats tend to be divided up into those allowed to roam freely outdoors, and those kept in apartments that spend their lives indoors. The latter are usually called 'house cats', and the viral video shared by @MaxieCoon shows exactly what it's like to own one of them.

In the clip, Foxie the long-haired cat catches sight of his garden for the very first time, and loiters nervously by the back door entrance to it. He's then shown getting acquainted with his new surroundings, and as curiosity gets the cat, he starts sniffing a planter in the corner of the garden.

@maxiecoon

🪴Plants vs Foxie 😸 Let’s garden adventures begin!🐾 🧡Foxie enjoys being in a garden 😸 We are not sure what plants we have there, so we’ll just wait and see what will grow 👀 (if Foxie doesn’t destroy them 🤦🏻‍♀️, he tries to sit in a planter when he has a chance 😸🪴). As previous owners of this house also have cats, these plants should be safe ✨ Anyways, Foxie is more interested in insects and bugs living there 👅 No upset tummies so far 🤞 #lifewithcats #gardenlife #mainecoonsoftiktok #catsofuk #maxiecoon

♬ original sound - 🐱🖤Maxie & Foxie🧡🐱

"When he discovered the garden planter," the video's creator wrote across the clip to describe the funny moment.

Audiences are then shown the cat standing on his hind legs and inspecting the planter closely by sniffing every single plant, he then climbs inside to get an even closer look at everything.

"Plants vs Foxie. Let's garden adventures begin," the video's creator wrote under the post.

"Foxie enjoys being in a garden. We are not sure what plants we have there, so we'll just wait and see what will grow. If Foxie doesn't destroy them, he tries to sit in a planter when he has a chance," they added.

The curious cat and his owners are based in Surrey, England.

Cat
A file photo of a cat in a garden. The viral video shows the house cat enjoying its new outdoor surroundings. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 11, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 580,000 times and liked by over 44,000 users. The video has left plenty of people feeling amused in the comments section below the post.

"His little cat walk on two paws," one user wrote under the post.

"Thank you for the new litter box mom," joked another user.

"That's their new litterbox now," a different TikToker shared.

Another user commented: "Looking like he's about to steal Christmas with that tiptoe walk around the planter."

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @MaxieCoon for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

