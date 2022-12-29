'I Am a Killer': What Happened to Inez Tulk and Where Is Toby Gregory Now?

Convicted killer Toby Gregory shares his story in Season 4 of Netflix's I Am A Killer.

In Episode 3, titled "Serving Time," of the gripping documentary series, filmmakers interview Gregory who is currently serving a 24-year sentence for the murder of his wife, Inez Tulk in 2016.

Gregory believes his time in the U.S. Marines and Army as well as his diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) led him to murder, but Tulk's family believes otherwise.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the devastating case below.

What Happened to Inez Tulk?

U.S. Army veteran Inez Tulk, 30, was murdered in her Missouri motel room.

Her killer was her husband and U.S. Army veteran Toby Gregory. The couple had met while serving together in Afghanistan and had one son together, Blake.

After leaving the Army following medical discharge in 2012, Gregory struggled to adjust to civilian life as a result of his PTSD. Eventually, their marriage became strained and the couple decided to separate and file for divorce.

Gregory had served two tours of Afghanistan back to back and speaking in I Am A Killer, Gregory's mother said he was "never the same" after his last tour. In December 2008, he suffered a traumatic brain injury and received a Purple Heart for his service.

Despite mental health concerns, Gregory was sent on further deployments and it was not until 2011 that he was referred for mental health treatment and diagnosed with PTSD. He had previously been diagnosed in 2005 with PTSD after suffering sexual assault during his time in the Marines.

Officially separated, in August 2016, Tulk traveled to Owensville, Missouri, to sign divorce papers.

Sadly, on August 4, 2016, she was shot dead by Gregory at the Owensville Motel Inn where she was staying. An autopsy concluded she suffered five bullet wounds and ruled her cause of death to be homicide.

Tulk was found just outside her motel room and Gregory was beside her, seriously injured with a gunshot wound to his lower jaw. He was also found to have been drinking.

As heard in Netflix's I Am A Killer, following an investigation, police found CCTV footage of Gregory arriving at the motel and breaking into Tulk's room. Forensic evidence also showed Gregory had shot Tulk as she tried to escape and kicked her as she lay bleeding on the ground. He then turned the gun on himself.

During their investigations, police learned of Gregory's PTSD diagnosis as well as the stress of his impending divorce and custody battle.

He pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in 2016 as part of a plea deal. His defense had successfully argued he had diminished capacity due to his PTSD.

Gregory was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

As heard in Netflix's I Am A Killer, Tulk's family did not believe the prosecution's argument that Gregory was not in his right mind when he carried out the murder.

Speaking in the documentary, Tulk's father, John, said he did not trust his son-in-law and accused him of using his PTSD to justify his actions.

Tulk's family also believes Gregory should have been charged with first-degree murder and his case should have gone to trial.

Where Is Toby Gregory Now?

Today, Gregory is serving his 24-year sentence at the Jefferson City Correctional Center in Jefferson City, Missouri, a maximum security facility.

He is currently ineligible for parole.

Speaking in I Am A Killer, Gregory reflected on the moment he learned he had killed his wife.

He said: "When they told me that the person that was gone was Inez it devastated me. Because at first, I was in complete denial. And I guess, still to this day, I am.

"I loved her, and I wouldn't, I wouldn't have done it, without there being other variables. And I believe that my combat service and PTSD was the cause.

"I was proud to have served. I was proud of everything that I have accomplished. But honestly, because of what happened, I would not have served one day in the military."

Seasons 1 to 4 of I Am A Killer are streaming on Netflix now.