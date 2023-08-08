TikTok Star Held in Dubai Over Rental Car Dispute Flies Back to U.S.

An influencer held in Dubai for months with the threat of jail time hanging over her following a public argument is on her way home to the U.S.

Houston woman, Tierra Allen, a driver who runs the popular Sassy Trucker account on TikTok, had been stranded in Dubai for three months after her passport was confiscated while she was there on vacation in May.

The 29-year-old said she was arrested for raising her voice to a male employee at a car rental company following a dispute, but Dubai Police subsequently told Newsweek that she was being investigated for "slandering and defaming" the man.

Tierra Allen, 29, had been stuck in Dubai for months after a public dispute with an employee at a car rental firm. She is now on her way back to the U.S. Courtesy of Tina Baxter

Her mom, Tina Baxter, spoke with Newsweek exclusively in July and revealed her fears that Allen was buckling under the pressure, saying she was "in panic mode and afraid."

But now the "nightmare has come to an end," according to the legal advice organization Detained in Dubai. CEO Radha Stirling said: "Tierra Allen boarded a flight home to the United States today [Tuesday, August 8] after police lifted her travel ban. She nearly didn't make it through airport immigration and thought she would be jailed, but all worked out and Tierra is now relieved her nightmare has come to an end."

Allen has been banned from returning to Dubai and paid police a 5,000 dirham fee ($1,361) to lift the travel ban so she could leave, Stirling added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Newsweek has reached out to Allen's family and Dubai police seeking further information and comment.