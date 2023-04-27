Former Inmate Adopts Pup He Trained in Prison After Release: 'Endless Love'

"He is a reminder that beauty can be derived from any situation—even the hell of prison," Walter Mabry told Newsweek, talking about his dog Jumanji who has been by his side since they met in jail.

The 29-year-old from Washington State served jail time for assault. Sentenced in February 2022, he spent 15 months in prison for his crime.

But during his incarceration, Mabry found an unexpected ray of hope in the form of a four-legged companion.

Jumanji was introduced to his new owner through a dog program at the prison. As part of the program, inmates would be given dogs to train for eight weeks before they were adopted out.

Walter in jail with Jumanji where they first met, left, and a picture of Jumanji in his new home, right. Walter Mabry

More than 290 correctional facilities in the U.S. operate dog training programs. The cost of training a dog outside of prison can be up to $12,000, whereas a prisoner training a dog costs on average $4,000.

Alongside financial benefits for rescue groups, research published by the Texas A&M University Kingsville reported evidence that dog training programs reduce reoffending overall and have a positive impact on the psychological health of offenders.

"He was being trained by someone else, but his demeanor caught my attention," Mabry explained. "He is an incredibly introverted dog with very little care for interaction with humans, something that set him apart from the other dogs in the unit. He was so quiet and self-reliant that a lot of the inmates thought he was stupid."

But when he interacted with Jumanji, he fell in love. "I started to notice almost every time I looked his way he would be staring right at me, almost like he was locked on to me from across the room—a space housing around 50 other men," he said.

The first time he kneeled in front of the pup, he placed his head on his knee.

Walter and Jumanji are now together out of jail, but he said that his canine companion has become a new best friend. Walter Mabry

"Naturally, I melted and began volunteering to care for Jumanji," explained Mabry. "It wasn't long before people started calling him my dog. At which point, I told my fiancé I wasn't leaving without him."

Mabry explained he initially feared he'd be sentenced to 120 months behind bars, but when COVID slowed the court proceedings down he had time to reflect.

"I used that time to better myself, enlisting in several services including trauma counseling and anger management," he said.

Mabry described the incident in 2020 as "a belligerent and drunken argument," that he expressed regret about. "The man I was arguing with retreated and returned with a knife. Realizing he had a weapon, I retrieved a pistol from my vehicle which I used to fire at the ground several times.

"This was in a public place, and as you can probably deduce, incredibly dangerous for everyone in the general vicinity. It was also on video, which is where most of my knowledge regarding the incident is drawn from as my inebriated state prevented me from remembering very much.

"The video however, portrays me as very much the aggressor—something the court took into consideration, along with the fact that when faced with the opportunity to retreat I instead returned with a weapon and pursued further conflict," he explained.

Just five months before Mabry's release date, Jumanji was due to return to the humane society. And when he did, Mabry's fiancé made the five hour drive to go and collect the dog and adopt him.

When he left jail, Mabry was reunited with Jumanji who continues to bring him joy. "I never thought I would have a dog anytime soon, which is funny as it's the same thing I thought before my cat. I also have a pretty bada** running partner now," he said.

Delighted with their new family member, he added: "He fits perfectly into our family, and is yet another extension of our endless love for each other."

