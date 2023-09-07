Inmate Allowed Final Meeting With Dog Before Pet Is Euthanized

A Spanish inmate has been allowed to have a final meeting with his dog before it is euthanized due to its ill health, according to reports.

The inmate, who is currently serving a sentence at the Martutene prison in San Sebastian, in the Basque Country of northeast Spain, was granted permission to see his dog provided several conditions are met.

According to the Spanish national outlet El Mundo, psychologists at the prison evaluated the inmate, and approval was ultimately granted by the Penitentiary Surveillance Court 1 of the Basque Country region.

A stock image of an inmate. The prisoner was allowed to have a final meeting with his dog before it is euthanized. Getty

Conditions for the visit include that the pet must be accompanied by one of the prisoner's relatives.

A vet must also provide evidence that the dog is in a poor state of health and that it states the pet will be euthanized.

Another prerequisite is that the pet is muzzled when it comes to the prison and meets the inmate.

The final condition is if the dog defecates in the facility that it will be the inmate himself who will need to clean it up.

According to the World Prison Brief, an organization that monitors prison populations across the globe, there were 54,197 listed inmates in Spain as of January 1 this year.

The prison population in Spain has steadily declined since 2010 when 76,701 inmates were recorded as being in jail.

In contrast, the U.S., which has a population more than seven times that of Spain, had a prison population of 1.7 million as of December 31, 2021.

La Vanguardia reported the decision to have the inmate see his dog has raised concerns among some prison staff, who believe they will have to take in a new consideration as they do their job.

Rafael Paniza, the spokesperson for the Professional Association of Prison Officials trade union (PAPO), told outlet Confilegal that there was a complicated system with jails in the country in regard to pets and added staff "have to be aware about dogs that are wanted to enter from the outside."

In some states of the U.S., those who are incarcerated have "conjugal visits," which refer to a privilege between two people who are married.

According to the Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute, the privilege is meant to foster companionship, support, comfort, and sexual relations between the prisoner and their visitor.

Some correctional institutions in the U.S. have a prison puppy program where inmates are able to take care of young dogs.

The puppies live in the handler's cell and puppy skills, house-breaking and crate training are started immediately.