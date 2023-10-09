'Innocent' Rescue Puppy Left With Permanent Head Tilt After Being Kicked

At just 4 months old, Duke the dog has been left with a head tilt after being cruelly abused.

On September 15, Pennsylvania SPCA's animal law enforcement team executed a search warrant to the home where the dog lived.

"A good samaritan had reported observing a dog at the property with its neck and head appearing to be twisted and with back legs that were not working," Gillian Kocher from the Pennsylvania SPCA told Newsweek.

Those responding to the call found Duke wearing a metal choke chain and promptly rescued him.

Pictures of four-month-old Duke who is now in the care of Pennsylvania SPCA. Pennsylvania SPCA

It was alleged that a child in the home had admitted to getting mad and kicking the dog in the neck, and no veterinary care was sought after the incident.

"Duke's head is perhaps permanently tilted to the right, and, when he walks, he drifts that way too," explained Kocher. "Occasionally he stumbles, and it is clear that at times his brain and his body have a hard time communicating with one another."

Duke is now being monitored closely by the shelter's medical team, who are yet to figure out exactly what his future looks like.

"Our medical team has been monitoring him for the most part to ensure that he continues his recovery," said Kocher. "He is on pain medications and steroids, which we hope he will be weaned off of."

The rescue shared Duke's story on its Facebook page, where there have been hundreds of reactions and comments in response to the heartbreaking story.

"Your job is to protect, and I hope to have the guilty prosecuted. Thank you for protecting and helping this pup," said one commenter.

While another Facebook user wrote: "Sending hugs for this sweet doggy. Thank you for helping him. Prayers for his health and healing."

"Poor innocent baby," said one reply. "Duke, you need lots of love and a good quiet caring home away from harm. Bless you."

For now, Duke is enjoying lots of love and attention at the Philadelphia-based rescue, and the long-term impact of his injuries is currently unknown.

"We are not sure yet if his head tilt is permanent or not, but we have seen a great deal of improvement," said Kocher.

Unsure what his future looks like, they are hopeful that he will soon have another chance at a better life.

"We are hopeful that the next step for Duke is a foster home where he can continue his recovery," said Kocher. "This can absolutely be a foster to adopt home."

