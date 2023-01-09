Even when a show has been renewed, apparently that doesn't mean that it's safe from being canceled, as Inside Job proves.

The animation had been set to have a second season following an announcement by Netflix in June that the company had renewed the show, however, on Monday, January 9 show creator Shion Takeuchi revealed this was no longer the case.

Inside Job is a workplace comedy set in Cognito, Inc., a shadow organization that helps control the world, and it followed a team led by robotics engineer Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan).

Netflix Cancels 'Inside Job'—Creator Shares Upset at Show Ending

Inside Job's first season was split into two parts, with the first premiering in October 2021 and the second half arriving in November 2022. Netflix had given it an early second season renewal in June but has apparently now back-tracked on the decision.

Takeuchi shared a statement on Twitter on January 9, saying "I'm sorry guys, it's true," with a broken heart emoji alongside her update on the show's future.

The Gravity Falls creator said: "I'm heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job. Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up.

"Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all.

"To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I'm sad, it helps to know that there's people out there who cased just as much about these characters as me."

Netflix has not yet shared a statement regarding the cancelation. Newsweek has contacted Netflix for further comment.

The show's first season had a total of 18 episodes, split into ten for its first half and eight for its second. Inside Job's renewal had been announced during Netflix's Geeked Week in June 2022.

Takeuchi both created the show and acted as showrunner, and she was also an executive producer alongside Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch and Mike Hollingsworth who directed BoJack Horseman.

The series starred Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Tisha Campbell, John DiMaggio, Brett Gelman, Andy Daly, and Chris Diamantopoulos among its central cast, while actors like William Jackson Harper and Adam Scott appeared in recurring roles.

Inside Job Season 1 is available to watch on Netflix.