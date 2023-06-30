Inside Mayim Bialik's Life With Teenage Sons Frederick and Miles

Multi-talented game show host, actress and filmmaker Mayim Bialik has had a wildly successful career but one of her most important jobs has been raising her two sons, Frederick and Miles.

Long after she entered the mainstream as the teenage star of Blossom, and just before hitting international stardom in The Big Bang Theory, Bialik gave birth to two sons. Both are now teenagers who occasionally make appearances in the Jeopardy! host's social media accounts.

Bialik recently sparked a discussion after opening up about the need to find a balance when it comes to parenting. The mother of two said on the Mayim Bialik's Breakdown podcast that there is a "fight that I think parenting is in" between putting your own needs above your child's and making your child the focal point.

Bialik, 47, married Michael Stone in August 2003 and in October 2005 gave birth to her first son, Miles Roosevelt Bialik Stone, who is now 17 years old.

Mayim Bialik is pictured in New York City on May 16, 2022. "Jeoardy!" host and "The Big Bang Theory" actress Bialik has two teenage sons, Miles and Frederick. Jason Mendez/WireImage

In July 2018, Bialik told her social media followers about the impact a trip to Israel had on her son Miles as he prepared for his bar mitzvah. In an article written by Bialik for her website Groknation, she shared a picture of Miles receiving a certificate for volunteering at a food bank. She also shared stories from Miles' bar mitzvah on her YouTube channel in November 2018.

More recently, she shared another picture of Miles on June 11, 2023, this time with his face hidden behind their pet cat.

Bialik and Stone welcomed their second son, Frederick Heschel Bialik Stone, in August 2008.

She has shared accounts of family vacations on Groknation, as well as images of both her sons on social media, although less frequently in recent years as they grow up.

Bialik and Stone divorced in 2013, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to CBS News, though they continue to co-parent their children. As recently as April 2019, Bialik detailed a family vacation for the Jewish Passover holiday that she, her sons, her ex and "his mom" went on.

Bialik and her boyfriend Jonathan Cohen co-produce her podcast Mayim Bialik's Breakdown. According to his bio on the podcast's website Cohen is "a writer, poet, producer, father and futurist who imagines and designs new applications of technology."

After starting her career as an actress, Bialik went on to get a Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience from UCLA before earning a Doctor of Philosophy degree in neuroscience in 2007.

She has since taken on the prestigious job of hosting long-running game show Jeopardy! and made her writing and directorial debut with the 2022 drama As They Made Us, which starred Simon Helberg, Dianna Agron and Dustin Hoffman.