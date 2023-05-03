Inside Unauthorized Saudi Break That Got Lionel Messi Suspended

Argentina captain Lionel Messi will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the French soccer season, following his two-week suspension for taking an unauthorized break.

The 35-year-old was the guest of the Saudi Arabia Tourist Board but had not received permission from PSG to go on the commercial trip and has been told to stay away from training and any games for the next 14 days.

The Saudis shared photos from Messi's visit with Newsweek that show the inside story to what has landed the soccer great in trouble with his club and has seen the French team announce that it would not renew his contract at the end of the season.

Lionel Messi and his family enjoy time in Saudi Arabia, a trip that his soccer club, Paris Saint-Germain, said was not authorized. Saudi Tourism Board

Messi reportedly argued that he thought he had permission for the trip but a change in the training schedule had put him in conflict with the club.

The Argentine is a Saudi tourism ambassador and was invited to experience the unique culture in the country, which has often been slammed for its views on human rights and LGBTQ+ rights.

Messi visited Diriyah, which is the birthplace of the First Saudi State and one of six UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi gets up close and personal with a white falcon during his controversial trip to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Tourism Board

The soccer star and his family enjoyed what was on offer at the Arabian Horse Museum as well as getting up close and personal with a white falcon that rested on his arm.

The family witnessed a palm-weaving demonstration against the backdrop of palm trees, which is a symbol of prosperity in Saudi Arabia, and with the kingdom producing more than 1.5 million tons of dates annually, they are a central part of its cuisine.

Arabian gazelles, which were once close to extinction, are now part of a rewilding and preservation program that has seen the population grow exponentially. Messi got the chance to see that for himself with a visit to the 12,400-square-kilometer (4,788-square-mile) Sharaan Nature Reserve.

Saudi Arabia may become the destination for the continuation of Messi's soccer career with Al-Hilal after they tabled a $442 million offer for the services of the World Cup winner.

Lionel Messi with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and two of their three sons enjoying time as guests of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Tourism Board

Barcelona is also interested in bringing Messi back to its Camp Nou stadium, and Messi has expressed a desire for that to happen, but with the La Liga leaders facing financial difficulties, it could be a long shot for Messi making a comeback there.

Major League Soccer is also high on the list for the Argentine star, and Inter Miami, which is owned by David Beckham and billionaire businessmen brothers Jorge and Jose Mas, have reportedly said they would join the race to secure Messi's services.

