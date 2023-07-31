Inspector Not Prepared for What He Finds Inside Burned-Out Home: 'Devil'

Terrifying photographs shared by a building inspector from a recent job have left people stunned.

Adam, who didn't give a surname, lives in Sydney, Australia and has been a building inspector for seven years. However, he was faced with something unexpected during one of his latest jobs.

"The house burned down in mid-June and was fire-damaged," Adam told Newsweek.

On attending the property, he was stunned to find it littered with graffiti and strange markings throughout.

Pictures of the burned interior of the house that one building inspector described as "unsettling." u/sertskiz1/Reddit

An inverted cross was scrawled on one wall, alongside other strange symbols and phrases such as "pray 4 me."

Another room saw a pentagram drawn on the floor and a makeshift cardboard Ouija board in the corner.

"I was actually quite frightened," said Adam. "When I saw the inside of the house as it was abandoned, the vibe just felt really eerie when I was on my own."

The inspector said that it was "unsettling" to be in the building alone, and shared pictures from the inspection on Reddit's popular r/oddlyterrifying sub.

With over 22,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments and reactions, people online were equally confused by the terrifying house.

"Burn it down again," said Reddit user Hyeheh in the comments, while Legaxy3 joked that it was: "What Christians think atheists houses are like."

Adam isn't the first person to find something a little scary in a house. See also the couple who discovered a "creepy feature" under their kitchen floor, or the woman who found stairs inside a cupboard leading to a secret basement.

An inverted cross, also known as the Saint Peter's cross, has been used for varying purposes throughout history, but in modern times is perhaps most commonly thought of as a symbol of anti-Christianity or general opposition to organized religion.

Pictures of some of the graffiti in the fire-damaged Sydney home. u/sertskiz1/Reddit

The pentagram, a five-pointed star, has its origins in ancient civilizations and has been used in various cultures and religions. Like many symbols it can have different interpretations, and much like the cross when the pentagram is inverted it is often thought of as a symbol of rebellion against traditional religion.

A Ouija board is a game that gained popularity in the 19th and 20th centuries. With letters, numbers, symbols and a movable pointed, some people believe that the Ouija board can serve as a means of communication with spirits and the supernatural.

Pictures of the damage from a house fire at the building in Sydney, left, and a picture of graffiti in the fireplace that reads "Pray 4 Me." u/sertskiz1/Reddit

Combined these things appear to offer a sign of rebellion or even occult practice. However, many people also use these symbols with artistic license, and some Redditors suggested it was likely a result of kids messing around.

"Someone has seen too many movies," said chainsawcholo. While Redditor eat_mor_bbq wrote: "Definitely some teenagers being edgy. It has no power."

Adam inspected the building, which was later condemned due to the damage. "Based on the inspection I really thought the graffiti was before the fire, however in hindsight it could have been after," he said.

"A few photos look like the graffiti is fire damaged which is why I would assume it was before."

After sharing on Reddit, Adam was amazed by how many people were interested in the pictures. He explained: "I am a fan of contributing to Reddit and I knew the photos I took would be interesting to share. The reaction was surprising as the images gained a lot of attention from both believers and non-believers."