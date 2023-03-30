Watch 93-Year-Old Gran's Jaw Drop Seeing Granddaughter After Years Apart

A grandma recently had the shock of her life as she opened the door to see her granddaughter for the first time in three years.

Ninety-three-year-old Ayako's reaction has brought a lot of joy to Instagram users who have watched the heartwarming reunion.

In the viral clip, Jana Jedlicka and her husband David, 31, can be seen waiting at her gran's front door in Connecticut. The couple, who live in Shanghai, China, are then greeted with a tremendously warm welcome from Ayako who appears to be in complete shock as she opens the door.

The left image is a screenshot from the video of Ayako, 93, who is super shocked. The right image shows Ayako, Jana and her husband David, both 31, enjoying their time together. Instagram/journeywith_jana/Jayni Jedlicka

Ayako hugs and kisses them both before suggesting they go dancing to celebrate. The viral clip has racked up 745,000 views and 55,334 likes since it was shared on March 1.

Jedlicka, a teacher, told Newsweek: "We have been 'stuck' in China because of the intense travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's been a mixture of issues such as sky-high flight tickets, constant lockdowns, and closed borders."

Previously, a Statista study revealed 21 percent of 1,904 grandparents aged 50 or over lived no further than 10 miles away from their grandchild. Whereas 43 percent lived more than 200 miles away.

Earlier this year, the couple, who got married via Zoom in 2021, were finally able to fly.

"My husband, David, is British, so the first part of our Chinese New Year holiday was spent in the U.K. visiting his loved ones and meeting our niece and nephew for the first time!"

"Then we flew to America to spend the second half with my family," she told Newsweek.

Ayako's reaction certainly made the eight-hour flight worth it but it didn't surprise Jedlicka too much.

Describing her gran, she said: "She's always been an expressive lady and you *know* when she's excited or happy! She always speaks her mind and if she wants to go dancing, she wants to go dancing! But I didn't expect she'd react with the level of shock and enthusiasm she did."

The granddaughter told Newsweek that her "heart melted" when she was finally able to hug her gran again.

She added: "We were lucky, growing up, she lived 2 towns over and we'd see her frequently. She taught us so much and is the glue to our entire extended family! My grandma has the biggest heart of anyone I know; she's generous, kind, caring, and forgiving.

"During the trip, our goal was to spend as much time with family and close friends as possible! We were able to hear stories about grandma's family and what it was like growing up in Japan; stories that I'd never heard before. It's memories like this that I'll cherish forever!"

It seems Instagram users can't get enough of the clip and over 425 people have commented on the video.

One user said: "This made me so happy! Also, I wanna dance like that when I'm 93, wow."

"Got me tearing up, this is so sweet and something you and your grandma will cherish forever!" commented another.

"Ugly tears now! but happy that you visited her. What a treasure!" said another.

