In India, a unique bond is forming between many Christians, Muslims, and Hindus, all striving for a common goal: the abolishment of counterproductive anti-conversion laws and the ensuing harassment by right wing extremists and local authorities across the nation.

Leaders from each of these faiths have submitted numerous petitions to India's Supreme Court, challenging attempts by certain nationalist politicians to impose illogical restrictions on religious practices in a country whose diverse, religious fabric is a secret to its brilliance. The chief justice's bench has granted bail to scores of Christian workers who have cases filed against them in the state of Uttar Pradesh under anti-conversion laws.

Many analysts from diverse religious backgrounds have asserted that these anti-conversion laws specifically target Christians and are politically driven to galvanize a hardline anti-Christian electorate. It's clear that in certain cases this reality is indisputable. But is this the way to build a nation, by sowing suspicion against a religious community through false propaganda?

Some are certainly caught in the momentum of it all, and they are the ones increasingly coming to their senses. They're seeing a clear reality: Anti-conversion laws are not the solution for a multi-faith society. Mutual respect for all faiths is needed to hold India together.

For one, these laws reinforce India's caste system by targeting particularly poor, low caste, and Dalit individuals, hindering their emancipation from an oppressive social hierarchy. Unfortunately, after centuries of injustice, few upper caste leaders in power dare to challenge the unjust system for fear of backlash. Yet India's anti-untouchability laws have existed for 75 years. Even so, millions of Dalits and low caste individuals are discriminated against by the upper castes.

This is where the injustices experienced by Dalits intersects with anti-conversion laws.

Anti-conversion laws affect Christians differently than other communities in India for various reasons. In the last few years, hateful language and physical attacks on Christians have increased dramatically, and most anti-conversion laws single out Christians, specifically.

Low caste individuals, and women from various castes, have found spiritual solace in Christianity, often explicitly without converting. They find that Jesus meets their highest human aspirations. Christianity is a faith which calls for society to elevate the downtrodden, the poor, and the sick. This teaching encourages a segment of society which feels trapped by fate.

That's not to say that Indian Christianity is not without its flaws.

Catholic Basilica of our Lady of Dolours in the city of Thrissur (Trichur), capital of Kerala state, in India. Frédéric Soltan/Corbis via Getty Images

Some Christians from upper castes continue to adhere to the caste system themselves, contradicting Christ's teachings, and—though rarely—some Christians have used unacceptable tactics mainly imported from Western culture.

Yet, in most Indian states with these arcane anti-conversion laws, few Christians if any have been convicted by a court of engaging in forced and deceitful conversions. Meanwhile, Christian teachings on the good news of Jesus are being rediscovered in India, inspiring the lives of both low and high caste citizens, whatever their religious identification.

Political parties in power have profanely disguised their anti-Christian, anti-conversion laws as "freedom of religion" laws. But it isn't just the incumbents to blame. The opposition Congress party also allowed India's states to frame such laws.

Muslims are also affected by these laws in a distinct manner, as allegations of a "love jihad" have led to restrictions on interfaith marriages. Consequently, young couples in love must seek government permission to marry, often forcing them to flee their hometowns or face violent repercussions.

It's time for India's government to reverse course and invest energy elsewhere, beginning with the celebration of India's religious diversity.

I can speak for India's Christians on one point: Indian Christians have no political agenda to convert Indian states or the nation into "Christian" territories. Instead, our focus is on embodying Christ's love in all aspects of life, embracing the richness of Hindu culture without requiring individuals to abandon their unique cultural identities. We demand our constitutional freedom to care for people regardless of religion or caste.

India's Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, has the opportunity to uphold the Constitution and safeguard the individual's right to the freedom of religion. Needing a magistrate's permission to choose one's faith is a clear violation of their rights.

Additionally, the court should clearly redefine what constitutes fraudulent or manipulative conversions, as existing laws with unclear terminology only contribute to confusion, and sometimes, violent conflict. It is crucial to ensure that various faiths in India are not deemed wrong unless they incite hatred or violence against other religions.

India's Supreme Court could strengthen the already existing penal codes so that manipulative conversions—if any exist—are dealt with under law. But it cannot disregard the freedom of religion enshrined in India's pristinely democratic constitution.

Archbishop Joseph D'Souza is an internationally renowned human and civil rights activist. He is the founder of Dignity Freedom Network, an organization that advocates for and delivers humanitarian aid to the marginalized and outcastes of South Asia. He is archbishop of the Anglican Good Shepherd Church of India and serves as the president of the All India Christian Council.

