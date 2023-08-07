Internet Amazed as Woman Renovates Childhood NYC Apartment: 'Dream Home'

A social media post that recalls how a woman renovated her childhood apartment, beyond recognition, has impressed audiences online.

The viral video which had been shared to TikTok documented how New Yorker Hattie Kolp completely transformed the old New York brownstone that she had grown up in with her family shortly after her parents had moved out and left the property in her hands five years ago.

The end result, which saw the interior space be remodeled into a sleek and airy penthouse that could rival the luxury homes shown in magazines, has stunned TikTok-ers.

Kolp shared in the social media post that she was heavily involved in the design project and that she was cautious to respect and restore the property's period and character features.

"The social media video shows off the process of my renovating my childhood apartment in New York City, which I took over after my parents retired and left the city," Kolp told Newsweek.

"I've been working on restoring the property's historical original details for the last 5 years and continue to do so, I'm sharing the process on social media!"

Kolp went on to tell Newsweek that the rent-controlled property had been built in the 1890s, which forced her to be all the more careful when embarking on such a drastic renovation.

Kolp is pleased with the finished product, and has captioned her viral post "my dream home".

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared on the social media platform on July 3 by @HattieKolp, the TikTok post has been viewed over 1.7 million times. More than 242,000 users have liked the post while over 1,300 have gushed over Kolp's enviable new living space in the comments section below it.

"I'm so curious to know how much this place has grown in value since you were a kid," one user wrote.

"This is so satisfying to see such a gorgeous apartment be restored instead of being gutted! Amazing job," another user added.

A different TikTok-er commented: "This is my ultimate inspiration".

"Your parents have to be freaking out of how incredibly gorgeous the house is now," shared another user.

