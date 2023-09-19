Internet Amazed As Woman Reveals What Her Pet Wolfdogs Sound Like

An animal owner has amazed the internet after sharing the incredible sound of her wolfdogs howling at her whenever she arrives home.

Kimberly DeFisher is no ordinary pet owner, as she runs a wildlife sanctuary for foxes and wolfdogs. While she regularly shares videos of the animals on her TikTok account (@arcticfoxdaily), it was a video of her arriving home that captured social media's attention.

DeFisher filmed the moment she walked towards her house and the "chorus of howls" that greeted her. Despite how often this may happen, she added that "it never gets old" and she went to show her appreciation to the many wolfdogs in their pen.

Since the video was posted on September 13, it has amassed more than 2 million views and 227,900 likes on TikTok. Many internet users were stunned by the sheer sound of the "wolf greeting" that DeFisher gets whenever she arrives home.

A stock image of a wolfdog howling loudly. A sanctuary owner has revealed the amazing greeting she receives whenever she comes home. Ragnhild V. Lillehaug/Getty Images

Wolfdogs aren't like the average dog, as the Texas Wolfdog Project says that they should typically have at least 20 percent wolf heritage, although some can have up to 98 percent wolf in them. The dog breeds that are usually crossed with a wolf include the Siberian husky, the German shepherd or the malamute.

They will certainly be different to having a Labrador or a spaniel. The Texas Wolfdog Project says wolfdog behavior, generally speaking, can vary greatly depending on what traits, wolf or dog, it has inherited.

A wolfdog will need plenty of space to exercise, plus an abundance of stimulation. Socialization is hugely important to ensure these dogs are well cared for. The Texas Wolfdog Project also notes that their dietary needs, not to mention the veterinary care, can be expensive. So, the decision to care for one must not be taken lightly.

DeFisher loves updating her social media followers on the special bonds that her animals share, and how gentle they can often be towards her. But she doesn't shy away from the reality of caring for so many animals too, as she posts about everything from mealtimes to rescuing more stray animals.

After seeing the video of the howling wolfdogs that greeted DeFisher, more than 1,400 TikTok users commented on the viral post.

A comment by @chelsleither_ reads: "Do you ever howl back? I know that's probably silly but that's something I would totally do."

Another user, @fizzpoptok commented: "that's my dream, I love wolves. That's so awesome."

Newsweek reached out to @articfoxdaily via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

