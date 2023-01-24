Chaos as Dog Steals Entire Rotisserie Chicken: 'Cannot Believe This'

The internet has been left in hysterics by a cheeky dog caught on camera stealing a whole rotisserie chicken.

Over 2 million people have watched the viral TikTok clip, shared by @belladinallo, that was initially filmed to show off muffins that were hot out of the oven. Bella can be seen lifting a tray of muffins to the camera before inserting a knife into the center to see if they are done.

Within seconds, the madness unfolds as a woman in the background can be heard screaming "no, no, no," followed by: "I cannot believe this." The camera turns and the whole chicken is on the floor and Augie is being taken away from the kitchen.

Another dog named Vinnie can be seen heading toward the cooked chicken to see what is left. The video has been liked over 135,000 times and received more than 1,700 comments.

Can Dogs Eat Chicken Bones?

The dog owner's main concern seems to be choking as she can be heard in the background saying: "You're going to choke on something" to her dog.

Broadway Animal Hospital in Everett, Washington, states it isn't uncommon for a dog to eat a chicken bone and most of the time, it's safe. This is because the bone will dissolve once it hits the stomach "before they have a chance to become dangerous." Whereas other bones like pork and beef bones are more likely to cause distress and disease.

However, this doesn't mean chicken bones should be added to your dogs diet as there are a number of risks involved such as:

Uncooked chicken on the bone may lead to salmonella.

Chicken bones splinter easily so there is a chance they could cause perforate the esophagus or intestinal tract when swallowed.

What Should I Do If My Dog Ate or Choked on Chicken Bones?

The animal hospital has stated you should call a vet if your dog begins to show any of these symptoms:

Drooling

Coughing

Poor appetite

Vomiting

Lethargy

Retching or gagging

But if you manage to catch the bone in time and can see it in your dog's mouth, the animal hospital suggests removing it yourself.

What Do the Comments Say?

The top comment received 15,900 likes, saying: "The other dog just calmly walks in and finishes off the scraps."

"I don't think he regrets it," wrote another person.

Another said: "I love how she was worried that he was going to choke on something while being enraged."

"Still chomping as she dragged him off by the collar. Gotta admire the commitment," wrote another person.

Speaking from experience, another said: "oooo the joys of having big dogs. They are the best. You can't help but laugh."

Newsweek reached out to @belladinallo for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.