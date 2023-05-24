Internet Can't Cope With Cheat Sheet Cat Owner Left For Sitter: 'Yelling'

A cat owner has come up with a brilliant way to ensure a sitter has all the information they need while caring for her pets.

The pet owner, known as Tananda, lives in Japan and came up with the idea when she employed a new cat sitter.

"I just kept thinking about how each cat has such different needs and for a long-term sit it might be helpful for them to know some of their personality differences," Tananda told Newsweek.

A picture of the "cheat sheet" created for the cat sitter, left, and a picture of Bob and Murg curled up together, right. Tananda7/Reddit

The owner is spending a few weeks on vacation in Australia, and hired someone to look after cats Gleep, Bob, Ned and Murg.

The cat cheat sheet, shared on Reddit's r/cats sub and receiving 44,000 upvotes, features names, ages, descriptions and likes and dislikes for each cat.

Notes include that Ned likes "yelling" and "belly rubs," but hates "being left alone." Meanwhile Gleep loves "mischief" and "snuggles," but absolutely hates "being picked up." Similarly, Bob dislikes "waiting for dinner," while Murgatroyd likes "getting brushed."

Tananda has adopted all four of her cats, first Ned and Bob and more recently Murg and Gleep. All were adopted from the Kitsap Humane Society in Washington, which creates similar information lists for potential adopters.

"Come to think of it, they might have been my subconscious inspiration," said the owner. Another inspiration was dating profiles, giving the sitter an easy-to-read lowdown of each cat's quirks.

Last year, a cat that came home with a similar sheet that listed the "things to know" that the owner said was just like a "rap sheet."

In thousands of comments Redditors praised the unusual idea. One commenter said: "As a pet sitter, I gotta tell you this is invaluable! You would be a favored client!"

Gleep the cat, posing for the camera, left, and his feline friend Murg, right. Tananda7/Reddit

Another wrote: "Serious thoughtfulness on behalf of your sitter and your cats. And the descriptions are hilarious. Good on ya!"

Thrilled that the post gained such attention, Tananda explained: "I want folks to know that these boys and girls were all pound kitties who just needed some love. With tens of thousands of adoptable animals put down each year, it's really important to consider adoption."

The close-knit feline family may have different likes and dislikes, but they're always there for each other.

"Gleep is a hero. She saved Bob's life while he was in the ICU," Tananda said. Gleep gave blood to Bob for a life-saving transfusion. She added: "Not enough people know that some veterinary clinics support registering pets as blood donors, so I'd encourage people to check it out for themselves."

