Internet Celebrates as Golden Retriever Gets Perfect Report Card—'Frame It'

Internet users can't get enough of this golden retriever showing off his first ever A-grade report card from daycare.

Dog owner Tori Beck, from Nashville, is accustomed to picking up her golden retriever, named Obi Wan, from his daycare center and finding out that his behavior was adequate, but not perfect. There's no doubting that he's a loving pup, but he may get up to mischief every now and then.

However, that all changed when Obi Wan "finally got a better grade," as he'd achieved a grade A at daycare, standing for "absolutely wonderful."

Beck was so delighted for her "first born" that she posted the hilarious clip on her TikTok account (@toricbeck) to share the exciting news with her social media followers. Since the video was posted on August 7, it has rapidly gone viral and generated more than 661,600 views and over 127,000 likes from adoring TikTokers.

Golden retriever giving paw
A stock image of a golden retriever giving his paw in celebration. Obi Wan, a golden from Nashville, has delighted internet users with his A-grade report card from daycare. Liudmila Chernetska/Getty Images

Pet services such as doggy daycare are in high demand among owners who only want the best for their four-legged friends. Between 2007 and 2017, that upwards trajectory saw the sales of pet care services double to $5.8 billion, according to the Economic Census.

With higher demand for services, the number of establishments also had to rise, leading to a 60 percent increase in the decade ending in 2017, and a 111 percent increase in the number of paid workers in the pet industry.

Beck often shares videos of her daily antics with Obi Wan, but his A-grade report card has become one of their most viewed clips on TikTok. She was so pleased with his perfect behavior that she even jested that she might "frame it" to commemorate the special day.

he said i take it mom, i frame it for dad. #dogsoftiktok #funnydogs #goldenretriever #obithegolden

While many internet users couldn't contain their excitement for the retriever, he himself seemed more modest and gladly took the report card off his owner's hands to hide it away. While Beck was proudly displaying the report card in front of him, Obi Wan gently took it out of her hands and held it in his mouth instead.

Hundreds of TikTok users commented on the post to congratulate Obi Wan, and some joked about him trying to hide his embarrassment by eating the report card.

One comment reads: "He wasn't being bad, he just wanted to show his dad himself."

Another person commented: "that C behavior we're used to."

"I got an A? Let me change that by eating my report card," another TikToker joked.

Newsweek reached out to @toricbeck via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC