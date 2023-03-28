Internet Is Cry-Laughing at This 'Broken' Cat Chirping at the Ceiling

One cat's hilarious "chatting" has left the internet in stitches this week after a video went viral on Reddit.

Owner Blaire shared the footage of her daughter Aaliyah's cat on the popular r/aww forum, where it has received more than 8,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

In the clip, Warrior the cat is staring up at the ceiling, chattering to himself. In the caption, Blaire wrote: "I have never seen Warrior do this before. I cried laughing before googling why my cat was broken."

Why Do Cats Chatter?

The hilarious chirping sound cats sometimes make is driven by hunting instinct. It often happens when they see something exciting that they would like to catch or chase.

"Their excitement at the prospect of a hunt causes them to chirp and may also be coupled with a swooshing tail," President of The International Cat Association (TICA), Vicki Jo Harrison, told Newsweek. "Their chirping is an expression of joy, much like a child's squeal when given a gift."

Cats will also sometimes chatter when they are frustrated—particularly when they cannot get to the object of their interest, for example, if a window is in the way of a particularly exciting bird.

Blaire and Aaliyah adopted Warrior, now 11 months old, from the Creekside Animal Rescue in central Indiana near their home. The cat was once named Pierre.

"My daughter chose Warrior once we adopted, but when I saw him chattering, I laughed," Blaire told Newsweek. "Believe it or not, I have never seen a cat do this before."

Blaire said that, in the video, her phone light was reflecting on the ceiling, so it was much like a cat chasing a laser pointer.

In the comments, fellow cat lovers shared their reactions to Warrior's antics.

"That is the chatter of the hunter. One of mine would sit at the window watching birds and making that sound," posted one commenter. Another wrote: "Awww, look at the ferocious killer predator stalking his prey!"

"He's contacting the mothership," read another reply.

Warrior the cat doesn't just enjoy the odd chirp at the ceiling, he is also a big fan of playing fetch with his favorite toys.

"His favorite thing is a toss-up between Squishy Palz, food, and annoying his cat brother Oreo," Aaliyah told Newsweek.

Other Reddit users wrote that playing the video out loud at home attracted their cats, too: "My kitty came running and was so intrigued by this video—so cute," posted one commenter.

"My cat does that when we play with the laser pointer," read another reply.

