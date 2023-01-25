Boss Throwing Food in Trash Rather Than Feeding Server Employees Slammed

A harsh boss has been criticized online after it was revealed that they throw all uneaten food away at the end of the working day instead of offering it to employees or charity organizations.

One of the employees took to Reddit to share their discontent at the situation, writing that their boss does this to "make a point."

The Reddit post reads: "They already don't pay us any money because we're servers who only make money from customer tips."

Details about the employer and employee are not revealed.

Tara Furiani is a keynote speaker and host of the Not The HR Lady Podcast. She told Newsweek: "As a seasoned professional in the corporate world, I've encountered my fair share of questionable behavior, but the recent revelation of a food industry CEO throwing away uneaten food instead of providing it to their employees is a new low."

"Not only is it a display of a lack of empathy towards the employees, it's also an abysmal waste of resources," she said.

Furiani went on to say that aside from the unethical decision to waste food, the boss' behavior and their desire to "make a point" is a symptom of a larger problem.

"The real issue at hand is the callous disregard for the well-being and livelihood of the employees. This behavior is indicative of a culture of poor leadership and mistreatment of employees," she said.

Furiani told Newsweek: "It's also worth noting that this issue is not unique to this one company, it's part of a broader pattern in the food industry. Studies have shown that the median hourly wage for servers is around $13 and that's not even taking into account the fact that tips can be unpredictable."

The podcast host advises that the company reevaluates its leadership practices and implements a more humane and sustainable approach, treating employees with dignity and respect.

Bill Catlette, a partner at business development coaching and consultancy service Contented Cow Partners, has a different take on the dilemma.

Catlette told Newsweek: "There is no obligation, legal or moral to re-purpose unused food at day's end, though one could make the case that it's a shame for it not to be used."

He recommends that the disgruntled employee who took to Reddit initiate a discussion with their boss, and that if the policy on food remains in place then they must make a choice about whether they want to continue working for their company or not.

