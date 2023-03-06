Internet Defends 'Nosy' Cat Hassling Plumber in Hilarious Clip

Footage of "nosy" cat hassling a plumber is making TikTok users chuckle, with 1.1 million views.

In the clip shared by @sushi_the_siamese, Sushi is fascinated by the mysterious man in his house.

Standing in the kitchen sink, the Siamese leans over to investigate the plumber, who is working under the counter.

The animal repeatedly taps the unsuspecting plumber on the head. Although we can't see the man's face, he doesn't seem too concerned by the curious cat and continues working on the sink.

However, Sushi is not deterred by the lack of response, and after briefly stopping for a quick paw clean, he scooches further over the edge for a better look.

"I swear he's the most nosy cat on this earth," Sushi's owner wrote alongside the video, which has received over 100,000 likes.

How to Stop Your Cat From Attacking Visitors

Your cat might believe it rules the roost, and this attitude can extend to house guests. So, how do you stop an anxious or demanding pet from hassling visitors?

According to Mikel Delgado, a cat behavior expert at pet-care experts Rover, your approach should depend on your cat's reaction.

"The main causes of 'aggressive' behaviors toward strangers, such as biting and scratching, are fear and anxiety," she told Newsweek.

"A cat who is distressed is usually hissing or growling, will have their ears back, may try to hide, and may bite or swat if they are approached or feel threatened."

If your cat is displaying aggressive behaviors, Delgado recommends putting them in a separate room—particularly if there is someone who is uncomfortable around animals, or a service person who is there to do a job.

"Allow your cat to hide if they choose when people are visiting, and do not pull them out of hiding," Delgado said.

Other ways you can help your cat to relax include going for a walk (if your pet is an outdoor cat or likes wearing a harness) and toys that encourage exercise to melt tension.

Owners can also unintentionally encourage aggressive behavior in their pets, leading to injured guests.

"Sometimes, people think it's OK to play 'rough' with their cat, but this can teach your pet that it's OK to bite people, which can lead to serious problems down the road," Delgado said.

"Work with a veterinarian or behavior professional if your cat is so distressed by visitors that it is causing problems or the behavior is not improving.

"For example, you have difficulty hiring a cat sitter, or you frequently have guests and your cat is upset," Delgado added.

However, if your cat is just being friendly—and your visitor is happy to play—then just let them do their thing.

'Supurrvising'

At the request of his new fans, Sushi's owner shared a part two. In the follow-up clip, the cat brutally whacks the plumber on the head twice. Still, the man continues to ignore Sushi, who retreats back into the sink disgruntledly.

TikTok users jumped to Sushi's defense in the comments, with dgkop69 writing: "He's helping..."

"He was just supurrvising the work!" agreed NHV Natural Pet. "You say attacking, I say assisting," posted Michelle.

"He's just reminding him to put his pants up," wrote ladyHawke33, while Miranda Countz commented, "The light little pat, pat, pat."

"Cat like 'whatcha doing in there silly,'" joked irlcda.

Some users shared their own tales of cats and service people, with betseyreule calling the clip "accurate."

"Our cat did that once to the Cable Guy," wrote saramarie. "But she jumped up on his shoulder and sat there while he programmed our TV."

"The electrician that helped me when I moved talked my cats through his every move and even asked them questions and waited for meows back," wrote Elizabeth Jean.

"My cat would stand next to the maintenance man and beg for pets," commented NursaRaRa.

"My cat chased a mail person!" wrote Stephanie Connell. "He said that was a first."

