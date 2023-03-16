Internet's Demands to Hear Deaf Dalmatian Bark Aren't Disappointed

A deaf Dalmatian called Blu has left the internet in tears after a video of him barking at his owner went viral on social media a few months back.

In the video, shared on TikTok by the dog's owner in January, under the username Blus_clues8, the Dalmatian can be seen lying on his owner's bed while barking and wiggling his tail.

The post was shared to answer a user comment from a previous post that read: "I've never heard a deaf dog bark and it's now my new favorite thing."

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, as dogs get older, they can suffer hearing loss just like humans, and it's usually a gradual process that may be difficult to notice.

"The eardrums become less flexible, and sounds are not transmitted as effectively. Some dogs lose their hearing as a result of chronic ear infections. Still others may suffer a traumatic injury to the ear, resulting in hearing loss. Finally, some dogs are born deaf because of a genetic defect; this is called congenital deafness," their website states.

Moreover, they say that in most cases of congenital deafness, the deafness is pigment-related, and most of the affected dogs have an all-white or mostly white hair coat, although they are not to be confused with albino dogs.

Breeds that most commonly experience deafness related to pigment include Australian shepherds, Dalmatians, Great Danes, and Welsh corgis among others.

Central Texas Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Hospital says that symptoms of significant hearing loss in dogs include showing a change in obedience or attentiveness; appearing unresponsive to everyday sounds, such as the doorbell or vacuum; appearing unresponsive to his/her name; failing to respond to familiar verbal commands; being difficult to rouse from sleep; being less active, barking excessively, and shaking or tilting his/her head.

The post quickly gained popularity all over social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform, and it has so far received over 190,000 views and 32,500 likes.

One user, Kashkarinaaaa, commented: "What if he can hear fr fr but just be ignoring you." And usernotavailable said: "y'all I never seen a dalmatian before in real life." VaehDaPlaya joked: "Minecraft dog kinda bark."

User2871238592936 wrote: "If he's deaf and barking... my thoughts are he is feeling the vibration of his growling and barking. So beautiful you have a beautiful dog." And Teecup said: "He has such an animated bark, sounds exactly the same each time."

Another user, Julia, commented: "Mine is also deaf and is super vocal." And Nicool added: "My dal does that little noise before he barks too! We call them his roo roos! Ugh and those jowls, so handsome!" And BBHEALTHFITNESS said: "I love dogs that talk." Kristanna added: "the heart boop snoop."

