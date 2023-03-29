Internet in Disbelief Over Cat With the Longest Whiskers: 'Majestic'

A cat called Mr. Odell has melted hearts all over the internet after his owners shared a video of his whiskers' transformation on social media.

The viral clip, shared on TikTok on Sunday by Rosaremma, shows the tuxedo cat's long white whiskers as a kitten. They grew extra long into adulthood, making him look like a "wizard" as some users pointed out in the comments.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that reads: "When I found this kitten I thought he had very long whiskers... the whiskers now!" Followed by: "Whiskers for days!"

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, cats' whiskers are not just facial enhancements to make that make them look even cuter. They also serve an important role in their day-to-day life.

The VCA website says that "whiskers are specifically tuned sensory equipment that guide the cat through daily functions. These specialized hairs aid vision and help a cat navigate their environment, providing additional sensory input, much like antennae on insects."

These tactile hairs also act as body balancers. Cats have special sensory organs called proprioceptors located at the ends of their whiskers. These send messages to the cat's brain regarding the position of the body and limbs to keep them aware of what every part of its body is doing.

Whiskers also help cats communicate their emotions. The VCA website says: "When a cat is resting and content, the whiskers take a break. When a cat is active, so are the whiskers! A happy or curious cat will elevate his whiskers above his eyes, giving him that cute, wide-eyed appearance we love. If a kitty feels threatened, he pulls the whiskers on his muzzle taut, flairs them, and then directs them forward toward the threat."

The post quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 10.3 million views and 2.6 million likes.

One user, Hackz4catz, commented: "He looks like he knows magic." And Masha wrote: "Look at that distinguished gentleman, bowtie whiskers." Bre added: "Is your cat the lorax."

Chris Meade wrote: "So cute! The search is trim whiskers so just in case: Do NOT trim a cat's whiskers!! They are sensory organs and cats need them." And Liv added: "Bro is majestic." Ana Karen Salazar joked: "Is he taking Biotin?"

Another user, Alayna, commented: "I love it when black cats have white whiskers." Megan Haynes wrote: "Is your cat a wizard?" And Ollie added: "A very distinguished mustache 10/10."

MichelleB joked: "Ma'am tis is a sea lion." And Lloy wrote: "Sensei what is my lesson today."

