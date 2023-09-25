Internet in Stitches at Dog's Reaction to Unusual Gift: 'Best Idea Ever'

A dog called Cosmo has melted hearts online after his owner shared a video of his reaction to a very unusual present that quickly went viral on social media.

In the clip, shared on TikTok in September under the username Girlandherdoggos, the pup can be seen getting increasingly excited as his owner blows up a horse ball for him to play with. Once the toy is ready Cosmo can be seen having the time of his life playing with it in the yard.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that says: "Buying my dog a horse ball is a bad idea, right?! Followed by: "Weeeeeeeeee!' Best idea ever."

Dogs don't just love playtime, they actually need it for their mental health and wellbeing, but they need more than just physical stimulation. According to experts at ASPCA Pet Insurance, dogs need to actively participate in both physical and mental exercise daily.

"While playing fetch in the yard satisfies their need for physical activity, it doesn't provide the proper mental stimulation they require. Educational toys help solve this problem by prioritizing mental stimulation.

"Some education-based toys tap into and constructively promote a dog's natural behaviors, such as scavenging, discovering, and playing. In addition, they also encourage the development of new skills. Being exposed to new skills in a play-based manner will increase your dog's ability and eagerness to learn."

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 3.4 million views and 710,500 likes on the platform.

One user, juliehelzer160, commented: "For a second there, his body looked like a flying squirrel perfectly centered. lol." And Alyssa Carinder said: "Jolly makes a dog soccer ball that doesn't pop too. Our pittie LOVES it." Hailey added: "My dogs are scared of my volleyball... there's no way my dogs would like this."

Dulce Enery Rifaat wrote: "Omg I can't stop laughing I wasn't expecting this outcome." And Tiffany said: "The dog doing a whole front flip on the horse ball I definitely have seen that before." khoiFish added: "I was not disappointed cause I knew that was coming."

Newsweek reached out to Girlandherdoggos for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the video.

Stock image of a pitbull playing in a yard. A dog owner has delighted the internet after sharing her dog's reaction to a very unusual present. Getty Images

