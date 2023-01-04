Internet Elated As Fiancé Reveals Why He Proposed With 2 Rings: 'A Keeper'

One lucky lady has been spoiled for choice as her beau got down on his knee with not one, but two rings for her to choose from.

Over 2 million people have watched the moment TikTok user @maddie.little22 jumps for joy as her now fiancé explains he had "too many ideas" and there was "too much potential" when he was ring shopping, so he decided to buy two.

In 2022, the common cost of an engagement ring ranged from under $1,000 to over $10,000, according to the wedding planner site Bride Box. A one-carat engagement ring typically costs around $5,500, but "most couples spend over $6,000," according to American Express.

It seems finding the perfect ring for a significant other isn't a task that is taken lightly. A WeddingWire Newlywed Report revealed 45 percent of 27,250 individuals began searching for rings more than five months ahead of the proposal.

The online wedding marketplace states "on average proposers visit three retailers in person and look at 15 rings before making a decision."

This may have been the case with the young man in the video as his fiancée Maddie commented on her video to state her friends had to stop her lover from buying a third ring as he couldn't decide.

The results also found 71 percent of proposers made the final purchase less than two months prior, and 20 percent of participants spent more than $10,000.

While TikTokers can't see the ring choices, Maddie can be heard asking if one ring is "bigger" than the other before placing it on her finger. She then begins screaming and jumping with excitement before hugging her partner.

It isn't just the ring size, shape and price to consider, but the location too. The proposal took place on a clifftop overlooking the sea during sunset. It isn't unusual for someone to pop the question in public or somewhere scenic, according to a study conducted by The Knot, an online wedding network.

The clip has racked up 349,000 likes since it was posted on December 29, 2022. And the young man's efforts haven't gone unnoticed by over 2,100 TikTokers who have taken the time to comment on the video.

The top comment has been liked over 65,000 times, it said: "HE GOT TWO FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM???? Girl you've got a keeper."

Another popular comment which received more than 23,000 likes said: "Golden Retriever Couple Energy."

"I've NEVER seen a man get TWO rings, girl he LOVESS youu i hope you both have the happiest marriage full of love and laughter," wrote another.

Another said: "The two choices is the cutest thing I've seen from a man during a proposal."

Newsweek reached out to u/maddie.little22 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.