Pets

Internet Falls in Love With Pair of Dogs Who Are 'Daycare Lovebirds'

By
Pets Dogs Internet Animals TikTok

A social-media video of two dogs kissing each other at a doggy day care center has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

The viral clip has been viewed by more than 2.2 million viewers to date since it was posted five days ago. The footage captures the pair, a black Labrador called Bentley and a golden one called Gus, licking each other's snouts and pawing at each other's ears, with a staff member at the day care center nearby. One of the animals can even be seen with his paw in the staff member's hand, while he continues to 'smooch' the other dog.

Kelowna Pet Resort is the doggy day care center in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, where the adorable moment had taken place. One of the staff members and volunteers has made light of the shared affection between Bentley and Gus by jokingly labeling it a 'romance' online. The video has been captioned: "Full video of the daycare love birds or should I say the daycare plotters."

@kprokanagan

Full video of the daycare love birds 🥹 or should I say the daycare plotters 🤔 #doggydaycare #kelownapetresort #kelownabc #dogsoftiktok #bestdayever #boardingkennel

♬ som original - solitude.

Perhaps the adorable pair were actually exchanging a few cheeky kisses, who knows, but pet food entrepreneur Adam Guest argues that, when dogs start licking, it can really be a sign of love.

"Dogs lick people for various reasons, and it's often a combination of instinctual behaviors and learned reactions," Guest, co-founder of Raw & Fresh, told Newsweek.

"Licking is a natural way for dogs to show affection. Just as puppies are licked by their mothers, they grow up associating the act of licking with care and love," Guest added.

Dog
Two Labrador dogs sit side by side in front of a gray background. A video of two canines 'kissing' at a doggy day care center has melted hearts online. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on September 24 by @kprokanagan, the viral video of the kissing dogs has been liked by over 611,500 TikTok users and commented on more than 2,500 times.

One viewer asked: "Okay, but do their parents know?"

Another user added: "The eye gaze is intense."

"Excuse me you're not done giving me more kisses," a third wrote, while another posted: "Dogs got a soul mate intensely looking into its eyes and I can't even get a text back."

A further comment read that "dogs have better life than me."

Newsweek reached out to @kprokanagan for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC