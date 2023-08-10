Internet Raises $6,000 in One Day To Prevent Woman's Dog Being Euthanized

The internet has rushed to save a dog's life after her owner posted an emotional appeal on social media, saying she only had two days left if nobody helped.

In a post shared on TikTok on Wednesday under the username Idislikeallofyou1, she explained that her dog needed an urgent surgery but she didn't have enough to fund it herself, so she asked the internet in an emotional clip that quickly went viral.

The post comes with a caption that says: "If 6,000 dollars doesn't fall from the sky in two days I will have to put my best frine down. I don't know what to do."

The poster also explained her dog's problem in more detail: "She has a ruptured disc in her lower spine and the only option is surgery which my family doesn't have the money for. and I refuse to just let her go when surgery could save her. I hate being poor."

In just one day, her GoFundMe campaign raised more than double the amount needed, around $15,000, thanks to the help of kind strangers who immediately jumped to the rescue.

A ruptured disk causes compression of the spinal cord, resulting in pain, difficulty walking, paralysis, and/or the inability to urinate, according to Broad Street Veterinary Hospital. It can be caused by Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD), a spinal disorder that follows from the herniating of an intervertebral disc inside an afflicted dog.

The most common symptoms include pain in the neck or back region; unwillingness or inability to walk; difficulty urinating and/or defecating; shaking or trembling (usually in response to pain); knuckling on paws; among others.

Breeds that are more likely to be affected by this disease include dachshund, which accounts for about 45-70 percent of IVDD cases; shih tzu; beagle; French bulldog; Pekingese; Lhasa Apso; corgi; basset hound; poodle; chihuahua; cocker spaniel; Labrador retriever, German shepherd, and Doberman pinscher.

@idislikeallofyou1 she has a ruptured disc in her lower spine and the only option is surgery which my family doesnt have the money for. and i refuse to just let her go when surgery could save her. i hate being poor. ♬ softcore - ☆

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 8.9 million views and 1.4 million likes on the platform.

One user, Esme, commented: "U reached it on your go fund me sending prayers home sweet girl is okay." And Pecvn said: "Coming back after every notification." Efi added: "NO NO NOOO that's so sadd I have a dog and I can't ever imagine losing himmm."

Newsweek reached out to Idislikeallofyou1 for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

