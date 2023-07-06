Funny

Internet Goes Wild as Indoor Cat Explores Backyard for the First Time

Funny Cats Pets Animals TikTok

An indoor cat being allowed out into a yard for the first time is making online viewers chuckle.

In the hilarious clip shared on TikTok by @maxiecoon, Foxie the cat tentatively wanders through the patio doors into his owner's garden. Taking in the view, the Maine coon seems perplexed by the outside world.

Still, it's not long before he's exploring, heading straight over to the planter alongside a fence. Although he's shaking with fear, the curious cat hilariously hoists himself up onto the planter's edge. Using his front paws as a stabilizer, he walks upright alongside the planter, staring down at the foliage.

He then gives the plants a "thorough check" and a "sniff test" before climbing in for a closer inspection.

"Is it a snack bar?" the caption reads, expressing the feline's thoughts.

"Foxie enjoys being in a garden," the TikToker wrote alongside the post. "He tries to sit in a planter when he has a chance."

It's good for owners to keep their feline friends indoors, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. This is for a number of reasons, including the risk of being hit by a vehicle or accidentally poisoned, fighting with cats and other animals, or catching feline immunodeficiency virus, often referred to as "feline AIDS" or "feline HIV."

@maxiecoon

🪴Plants vs Foxie 😸 Let’s garden adventures begin!🐾 🧡Foxie enjoys being in a garden 😸 We are not sure what plants we have there, so we’ll just wait and see what will grow 👀 (if Foxie doesn’t destroy them 🤦🏻‍♀️, he tries to sit in a planter when he has a chance 😸🪴). As previous owners of this house also have cats, these plants should be safe ✨ Anyways, Foxie is more interested in insects and bugs living there 👅 No upset tummies so far 🤞 #lifewithcats #gardenlife #mainecoonsoftiktok #catsofuk #maxiecoon

♬ original sound - 🐱🖤Maxie & Foxie🧡🐱

However, giving cats supervised outdoor access, as with a high-walled garden or catio (an enclosed space attached to an outdoor exit), can be beneficial for their mental and physical health, RSPCA Pet Insurance says. Monitored outdoor time can provide cats with the opportunity to climb, pounce and play without getting hurt, like Foxie in his new yard.

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the exploratory puss, with the cute clip receiving over 650,000 views and almost 50,000 likes.

"Straight for the planters," commented Peep.

"The wall creeping...," said WildeHuntCorsetry, along with a laughing emoji.

"Looking like he's about to steal Christmas with that tiptoe walk around the planter," wrote KaiAdams.

Maine Coon sitting by a garden plant
A stock photo shows a Maine coon sitting by a garden plant. In a TikTok video, a cat named Foxie seemed both excited and terrified when going out into a backyard for the first time. Nils Jacobi/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"Picking where he wants to move his litter box," joked owencollins140.

"Nope not a snack bar, it's the outhouse," agreed Kirsten Meyer.

"He found His new working space for intensive meetings," said Taki Yuyu.

"[Maine Coons] are always so curious," wrote Stacy Williams. "The most wholesome thing I've ever seen," said TuxsMom13.

"Of course it had to be a huge but scared mainecoon," commented Ripsime Jemendzan. "Scared of their own shadow."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

