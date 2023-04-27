Internet Gripped by Daily Fight Club Between Cat and Labrador: 'Lawsuit'

A TikToker's play-by-play commentary of her pets' fights has left millions of internet viewers in hysterics.

In the funny footage shared by Meg (@mickeymarisandmeg), tabby cat Maris can be seen staring down Labrador retriever Mickey. An epic brawl soon breaks out, taking over the living room and ending in a dramatic "Kiss of Death" maneuver.

Meg analyzes the battle, step-by-step, with the users calling her narration "spectacular." "It's hilarious to watch because one of them will just rile the other up, and it's 'go time,'" Meg, 33, told Newsweek.

Photos of tabby cat Maris fighting with Labrador retriever Mickey. The battle began with an intense stare-off, before Maris hit Mickey with the "Flying Squirrel." @mickeymarisandmeg

The clip received almost 6 million views, but it's not the only episode of "Fight Club" to go viral. Mickey and Maris have more than 220,000 followers regularly tuning in to watch them wrestle.

"The fact that it's called 'Fight Club' is really a joke," Meg said. "Their 'fights' are never malicious and they absolutely love each other."

'It's Nonstop Entertainment'

Cats and dogs may be stereotypical enemies, but a 2020 study found no reason why they can't be friends. Interviewing 1,270 pet owners with both a dog and a cat, researchers found that the majority of cohabitations are happy ones.

Meg, a copywriter from New Hampshire, brought Mickey home from an animal shelter six years ago. She adopted Maris from her brother's co-worker in January 2022, when she was just a 6-week-old kitten.

Photos of tabby cat Maris fighting with Labrador retriever Mickey. Owner Meg refers to this move as Maris's "Crab-Walk-Free-Solo" combo. @mickeymarisandmeg

As Mickey, now 7, had spent several years as an only child, Meg tried to introduce the pair gradually. Fortunately, Maris loved her canine sibling from the start.

"She's obsessed with him," Meg said. "He's more reserved and likes his personal space, but once he realized she wasn't going anywhere, he gave in and accepted it."

The most recent episode of Fight Club begins with Mickey and Maris glaring at each other, Wild West-style. Maris is crouched under the chair, with Mickey believing "he has Maris cornered."

"But she always knows where her exit is," Meg says in the voiceover, as the tabby jumps out. "She comes around the back and hits him with the 'flying squirrel' right to the face.'"

Mickey leaps into defense mode, but Maris strikes him with the "1 2 skiddely daps" move—punching him in the face with her paws.

Photos of tabby cat Maris fighting with Labrador retriever Mickey. Maris was "stunned into an upside submission" by the "Kiss of Death" move. @mickeymarisandmeg

Unfazed, Mickey slaps her from behind, "banishing her into the bookshelf." Clearly thinking he's won the fight, Mickey saunters off, but Maris isn't done yet.

"This allowed Maris to recharge and then hit him with the combination of a 'crab walk' into a 'free solo,'" Meg continues. "Just hanging onto Mickey's side without a karabiner in sight. Truly magnificent."

Unfortunately, Maris finds herself backed into a corner again. She drops to the floor as Mickey playfully bites her neck, which Meg dubs the "kiss of death."

"She was completely stunned into an upside submission," Meg said.

After a few seconds of "contemplating her life choices," Maris springs up again and attacks Mickey as he celebrates his victory with his green ball.

Photos of tabby cat Maris fighting with Labrador retriever Mickey. Unhappy with the result, Maris decided to be a "sore loser" and attack Mickey during his celebratory walk. @mickeymarisandmeg

"It was truly an embarrassing display from her," Meg says, concluding the clip. "She'll be hearing from Mickey's lawyer."

Meg added that "going for the neck" is usually Maris's signature move, rather than Mickey's. The Labrador prefers to "nudge" his feline sister into defeat.

People believe that Meg has a Maris bias, but she added that the number of wins versus defeats is pretty even. "Every time I watch them wrestle, it cracks me up," she said.

"Mickey has no idea how much bigger he is, and Maris has no idea how much smaller she is. It's nonstop entertainment," added Meg.

Photos of tabby cat Maris and Labrador retriever Mickey relaxing at home, post-fighting. The cat and dog duo love each other really, their owner told Newsweek. @mickeymarisandmeg

'The Official Rules of Fight Club'

Mickey fans were eager to know if the canine won the court battle, with user reedy commenting: "I came to see if Mickey's lawyer had released a statement."

"That was quick thinking with the kiss of death. She didn't see it coming," posted Growgreenplants. "All cats are sore losers," tracihannah18 added.

However, Maris fans defended their fallen leader, with Nettie writing that she "call enforcement" over the Kiss of Death.

"No..that last hit was clearly within the official rules of FIGHT CLUB, Ma'am!" posted MsLiz_AGenXGoddess.

"The skiddilydaps is what I'm here for," wrote Ray of pcov.

User cat lover Monnti commented: "I have to admit that was foul play, but the way Mickey was toying with my kin, I respect the foul play."

