Internet Holds Its Breath as Cane Corso Comes Face-to-Face With Huge Moose

By
A dog's chance encounter with a moose while out walking in the forest has left many online holding their breath, before breathing a sigh of relief.

Moose are known for being potentially dangerous animals, but this encounter with a pet dog proves they have a calm side as well.

In a viral video uploaded to the social media platform TikTok, user stevebennett843 explained that his cane corso met with "Miley" the moose while walking near Six Mile Lake in Ontario, Canada.

a moose and Cane Corso dog
A moose and a cane corso dog. The encounter between the two animals was widely praised online. Getty

The clip showed the dog, with an adorable dragonfly clip on its collar, seemingly enjoying the company of the moose.

Despite the height difference, it appeared as though both animals were at ease with one another, with the Cane Corso sitting directly in front of Miley, who in turn appeared not to be bothered by its company.

@stevebennett843

Miley rhe moose has gained alot of weight, grew back all of her coat and seems very happy over here #moose #canecorso #explore #sixmilelake #nature #animalbuddy

♬ original sound - stevebennett843

While this encounter shows a peaceful display on the part of both animals, U.S. wildlife officials have shared warnings about how to behave when around moose.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, due to their large size moose can be dangerous when they feel threatened.

It gave several tips to prevent conflicts with a moose, which include:

  • Always giving moose a lot of space and watch its behavior.
  • Never approach or feed a moose.
  • Keep dogs leashed and under control at all times - in some states, including Utah - it is illegal for dogs to harass or chase wildlife.
  • Stay calm and do not run away. Talk, make your presence known and slowly back away in the direction you came.
  • If a moose charges you or chases you, hide behind something solid or try to get inside a vehicle or building.
  • If a moose knocks you down, curl into a ball, protect your head and lie still until the moose retreats.

Since being shared on TikTok last week, the clip has been seen an estimated 409,100 times and has attracted more than 14,300 likes.

The majority of people who commented on the post praised the encounter as well as the cane corso's behavior.

TikTok user Sheep said: "Such a well-behaved dog. He is so calm and reads energy so well."

Peter Cotten Tail added: "These animals are at peace with each other, no anger anywhere just friendly encounters."

Kassidy commented: "The dragonfly clip works amazing and a great idea for your dog."

While adamstuart simply posted: "[The dog] keeps his distance and ready to dip. Smart dog."

Newsweek has contacted stevebennett843 for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
